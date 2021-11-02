CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

NS Yoon-G to reveal her wedding ceremony for the first time on TV through SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'

By jieun-im
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNS Yoon-G will be revealing her husband and wedding ceremony day for the first time on TV on the upcoming episode of SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'. On the November 1 broadcast...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

2PM’s Taecyeon Lives Life To The Max While Kim Hye Yoon Struggles With Her Marriage In “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy”

TvN’s new drama “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” released new stills of 2PM’s Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon!. “Secret Royal Inspector & Joy” is a historical comedy drama starring Taecyeon as Ra Yi Eon, a young gourmand who is appointed a secret royal inspector (a government official who travels undercover to local provinces to inspect them) against his will. Kim Hye Yoon co-stars as Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman searching for happiness, who winds up joining forces with Ra Yi Eon to uncover corruption.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Taecyeon X Kim Hye Yoon encounter each other for the first time in new still cuts for 'Inspector Joy'

2PM's Taecyeon and actress Kim Hye Yoon's first encounter was seen in new still cuts for tvN's new drama 'Inspector Joy'. On November 6, tvN's upcoming drama 'Inspector Joy' unveiled new still cuts ahead of its premiere. In the photos, Joy (played by Kim Hye Yoon) and Ra Yi Eon (played by Taecyeon) were seen encountering each other for the first time. Ra Yi Eon is seen without his usual silk clothes in order to take part in a misison as an inspector. He is dressed in a peasant's clothes while holding a spoon, looking surprised by something that he sees. Then, Joy is seen hovering over Yi Eon, suspicious of who he is and what he is doing there. A comical scene was also anticipated through the facial expressions of the characters in the still cuts.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young reveals how she would spend the final prize from 'Squid Game'

Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young revealed how she would spend the final prize from 'Squid Game'. On the November 6th episode of 'Breakfast with Tiffany', Tiffany interviewed 'Squid Game' star Anupam Tripathi and asked how he would spend the prize money of 45.6 billion Won ($38,595,005.98 USD). He expressed simply, "I'd like to share it with a lot of people."
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sbs#Different Dreams#Wedding Ceremony#Ns Yoong G#Ns Yoon G
allkpop.com

Dream Note celebrates three-year anniversary with fans through live video for 'Thank You'

Dream Note is celebrating their third anniversary!. On November 7 KST, the iMe Korea girl group unveiled a special live performance of their song "Thank You," a B-side track off of their fourth single album 'Dreams Alive.' In the clip, which is dedicated to their official fanclub 'PAGE,' the members are lovely in coordinated off-white looks, seated as they deliver a moving vocal performance.
WORLD
allkpop.com

MC.Minzy (Jung Jun Ha) floats in space in 'Like a Star' MV

MC.Minzy (Jung Jun Ha) has dropped his music video for "Like a Star". In the MV, Jung Jun Ha's alternative persona MC.Minzy floats throughout space and looks up at the stars. "Like a Star" is a romantic song about comparing the one you love with the stars up above. Watch...
WORLD
allkpop.com

Actor Lee Si Uhn to tie the knot with actress Seo Ji Seung

Actor Lee Si Uhn is marrying actress Seo Ji Seung. According to insider reports on November 8th KST, Lee Si Uhn and Seo Ji Seung will be holding a wedding ceremony this coming December 25th in Jeju Island. The couple began dating in late 2017 after remaining as a good sunbae-hoobae in the industry. Seo Ji Seung is 6 years younger than Lee Si Uhn.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

Upcoming Starship Entertainment girl group IVE reveals 6th and final member Leeseo

Starship Entertainment has revealed the final member of their upcoming girl group IVE!. On November 7 KST, profile photos of IVE's sixth member Leeseo were released through the group's official social media channels. The member was born on February 21, 2007, making her the maknae of the group at 14 years old. It is also rumored that she was previously a child model for SM Kids.
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Jung Se Woon reveals that he wrote "Chameleon in the 21st Century" in just a week

On the November 7 episode of SBS Kim Young Chul's Power FM, singer-songwriter Jung Se Woon introduced his song "21st Century Chameleon." "21st Century Chameleon" was a song that was written and sung by Jung Se Woon and Kim Ah Hyeon performed on "K-Pop Star 3." In this episode, he talked about how this song was picked and what shocked everyone most was the short period of time it took Se Woon to complete writing and arranging the song. He revealed, "I remember writing this song in a week and working with the band members to arrange the performance in a hurry."
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Actor Lee Kyu Han deletes all his Instagram posts following withdrawing from dramas 'Again My Life' & 'Green Mothers Club'

Earlier on, actor Lee Kyu Han announced that he would be withdrawing from two dramas he was part of, 'Again My Life' and 'Green Mothers Club'. Regarding the withdrawal, they were said to be due to "personal reasons." Lee Kyu Han also further explained that the reason he is withdrawing from the dramas is due to worsening health reasons.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Netizens are shocked by the state of BTS's dance room floor after they practiced for their Grammy performance

Netizens expressed their shock at the amount of effort BTS put into their performance. On November 5, one netizen took to a popular online community forum and created a post titled, "They say BTS practiced this much." Here, the netizen included a photo of BTS's dance practice floor, which was visibly worn and scratched up. The netizen then wrote, "BTS practiced until [it became] like this before going to perform at the Grammys."
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

'Jirisan' drama releases special lyrics video for OST single 'Yours' by BTS's Jin

On November 11 KST, the BTS member released his single "Yours" as part of the OST for the tvN drama 'Jirisan.' The song is a ballad with a lyrical and warm mood incorporating harmonizing string instruments and piano accompaniment. A portion of the song was first revealed at the end of the drama's most recent episode, which aired on November 6.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Ex-miss A member Min signals her solo debut with playful pre-release single 'Onion'

On November 8 KST, the former miss A member unveiled her new song "Onion," the pre-release single drawing anticipation for her upcoming solo debut. "Onion" was produced by Frants, who previously worked for Min's former agency JYP Entertainment but currently works for Big Hit Music, and Min collaborated with Marshall for songwriting and composing. The song also features rapper Jang Seok Hoon, who was previously active with hip-hop collective Balming Tiger under the stage name Byung Un.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy