NS Yoon-G to reveal her wedding ceremony for the first time on TV through SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2'

2PM's Taecyeon and actress Kim Hye Yoon's first encounter was seen in new still cuts for tvN's new drama 'Inspector Joy'. On November 6, tvN's upcoming drama 'Inspector Joy' unveiled new still cuts ahead of its premiere. In the photos, Joy (played by Kim Hye Yoon) and Ra Yi Eon (played by Taecyeon) were seen encountering each other for the first time. Ra Yi Eon is seen without his usual silk clothes in order to take part in a misison as an inspector. He is dressed in a peasant's clothes while holding a spoon, looking surprised by something that he sees. Then, Joy is seen hovering over Yi Eon, suspicious of who he is and what he is doing there. A comical scene was also anticipated through the facial expressions of the characters in the still cuts.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO