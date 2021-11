Flannel shirts and the cozy season go hand-in-hand in the same way that autumn is synonymous with changing leaves, PSLs and Gilmore Girls reruns. But here’s the thing: We want all those warm, fall vibes without looking like a lumberjack. The best flannel tops will be warm, comfortable and stylish enough to make a regular appearance in your wardrobe rotation—and we've combed practically every corner of the internet to find styles that will fit the bill.

APPAREL ・ 15 DAYS AGO