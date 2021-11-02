2021 Women in CRE: Camille Renshaw, B+E

How do you keep your team motivated despite conflicts and obstacles?. I believe my biggest contribution to maintaining a positive work environment is mentorship of junior personnel. The competitiveness of the design and architecture industry can be challenging to young staffers and undermine the professional satisfaction of creating spaces for people to enjoy. I work hard to support the creativity and enjoyment of design work among my younger colleagues. I also strive to help them find their strengths, address their weaknesses, and value the wealth of information and expertise offered by other professionals in the design industry. I also teach young professionals to not be afraid to ask others for advice. My father, who works in construction, once told me that people won’t learn what they’ve done wrong if they are only reprimanded, as that leads only to covering mistakes. If you instead explain the problem and process, they will always remember that lesson. I apply this idea to managing my project teams.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO