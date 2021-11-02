CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

2021 Women in CRE: Camille Renshaw, B+E

nyrej.com
 7 days ago

In the past year, what project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. Coming out of the pandemic, I am most proud of the culture at B+E that we have cultivated and protected. We retained all employees and invested heavily in their training throughout the crisis, letting every individual know...

nyrej.com

Crain's New York Business

VCs invest record $6.7B in local startups founded by women

Venture capital investment in startups founded by women is at record levels this year, helped by the growing number of women at VC firms and a surge in high-value deals. Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong in-depth coverage of the city’s rebound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyrej.com

2021 Women in CRE: Pia Riverso, Rivkin Radler LLP

In the past year, what project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. In the past year I successfully completed negotiations on two significant construction contracts – one for a major distribution center in the Northeast, and another for the development and construction of a community and youth sports facility and parking structure in Suffolk County, N.Y. Each of these projects were time-sensitive, involving in one case more than a year of discussions, and in the other, several months and numerous drafts joining the interests of multiple parties and resolving issues to reach completed project agreements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nyrej.com

2021 Women in CRE: Jessica Leis, Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP

In the past year, what project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. I worked with D&F Development Group to secure Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ approvals for their Bay Shore Senior Residence and LGBT Network Senior Center project. Marketed as LGBT friendly, this development is a first of its kind on Long Island. I was proud to have a role in a project that promotes social justice and ultimately will provide safe housing to this senior population.
BUSINESS
nyrej.com

2021 Women in CRE: Sarah Bigos, Montroy DeMarco Architecture

How do you keep your team motivated despite conflicts and obstacles?. I believe my biggest contribution to maintaining a positive work environment is mentorship of junior personnel. The competitiveness of the design and architecture industry can be challenging to young staffers and undermine the professional satisfaction of creating spaces for people to enjoy. I work hard to support the creativity and enjoyment of design work among my younger colleagues. I also strive to help them find their strengths, address their weaknesses, and value the wealth of information and expertise offered by other professionals in the design industry. I also teach young professionals to not be afraid to ask others for advice. My father, who works in construction, once told me that people won’t learn what they’ve done wrong if they are only reprimanded, as that leads only to covering mistakes. If you instead explain the problem and process, they will always remember that lesson. I apply this idea to managing my project teams.
BROOKLYN, NY
nyrej.com

2021 Women in CRE: Laura Miller, X-Caliber Capital

Senior Vice President, Bridge Loan Portfolio Management. In the past year, what project, transaction or accomplishment are you most proud of?. Since I joined X-Caliber in June of 2021, our portfolio has increased 130%, so my greatest accomplishment has been the management of such a quickly growing portfolio, probably the fastest I’ve experienced to date in my career. This rapid expansion has helped me further sharpen my overall portfolio management skills to ensure the onboarding and monitoring processes are executed swiftly and correctly.
BUSINESS
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The consortium led by Advent International Corporation and Permira Advisers will pay about $12 billion in cash to acquire all of McAfee's outstanding shares, with the cost rising to more than $14 billion when the company's debt is added. The investor group also includes Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canadian pension fund CPP Investments, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund. The sale is the latest episode in the history of the company founded by John McAfee in 1987, the namesake of the antivirus software.
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

Community Property vs. Joint Tenancy

When it comes to sharing property with another person, there are a few different forms of legal ownership to choose from. Of these, two common shared estate ownership options include joint tenancy and community property. Though these joint tenancy and community … Continue reading → The post Community Property vs. Joint Tenancy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them)

When it comes to building a strong portfolio, there are many different investment vehicles to choose from. One such vehicle is the REIT, which allows investors to put their money into real estate-based assets without the risk and hassle of … Continue reading → The post Three Types of REITs (and How to Invest in Them) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
REAL ESTATE
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
INTERNET
Variety

Shondaland Taps Alyssa Schimel to Steer Communications; Marco Esquivel Rises to VP

PR veteran Alyssa Schimel has been tapped to help run PR and marketing efforts for Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix-based production operation. Separately, Marco Esquivel has been upped to vice president of creative content. Schimel will serve as vice president of communications and marketing for the company. She’ll steer marketing strategies for all content produced by Shondaland, including ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” as well as the growing roster of Netflix series including the upcoming Season 2 of “Bridgerton” and the anticipated limited series “Inventing Anna” in February. She will also work on consumer products, merchandise and live event activities at Shondaland. “Alyssa...
BUSINESS
CBS Atlanta

‘How Not To Suck At Money’: Invesco, Sports Legends Discuss Financial Literacy At Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — When entering the adult world, it’s no secret that managing your finances can be hard, but an Atlanta-based investment company has unveiled a new game designed to teach young adults and college students more about financial literacy. One day before Georgia Tech tipped off its basketball season, Invesco tipped off college students about its financial literacy game called “How Not To Suck at Money.” It’s an online interactive tool providing financial education. Investco joined a panel of sports legends on campus on November 8, 2021, to discuss the realities of managing money. “The way we...
GEORGIA STATE

