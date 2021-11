The last time these teams met they were shaking hands in the bubble as the Canucks beat the Wild in the play-in round of 2019-20. Fast forward to today and the Wild are a team that enjoyed the playoffs last year for a brief spell, while the Canucks did not. The Wild are off to a 4-1 start, while the Canucks are not. The Wild have a team that is solid through 3 lines and has a steady defense core with a real goalie...unlike the play-in bubble year.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO