China's flooded farms face climate woes

USA Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina is the world's largest contributor to...

www.usatoday.com

newyorkcitynews.net

China's resolution on better global climate governance

BEIJING, Oct. 28 (Xinhua) -- China released on Wednesday a white paper documenting its policies, actions and progress in mitigating climate change. The document came ahead of the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties. It testifies to China's strong sense of responsibility and even firmer resolution to join the rest of the world in tackling this pressing global challenge.
CHINA
Birmingham Star

White paper elaborates on China's initiatives in tackling climate change

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Addressing climate change is a cause shared by all of humanity. Faced with unprecedented challenges in global climate governance, the international community needs to respond with unprecedented ambition and action, said a white paper released Wednesday by the State Council Information Office. The white paper,...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Examiner

Biden must not dance to China's climate waltz

When President Joe Biden meets with world leaders at the COP26 climate summit this weekend in Glasgow, whatever policy proposals he may pledge, it is imperative that he do so with open eyes toward the world's largest polluter, China. The need for scrutiny of China's actions is critical for three...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
investing.com

China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month, hurt by persistently high raw material prices and softer domestic demand, pointing to more economic disquiet in the final quarter of 2021. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in...
ECONOMY
knoxvilletimes.com

UN chief calls for China's commitment to 'ambitious' climate goals

New York [US], October 26 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called on China to present an "ambitious" nationally determined contribution in the run-up to the UN Climate Conference, COP26, starting in Glasgow at the end of this week. Antonio Guterres commended the country's decision to end financing of...
POLITICS
investing.com

China’s Economy Faces New Downward Pressures, Premier Li Says

(Bloomberg) -- China’s economy faces new downward pressures and has to cut taxes and fees to address the problems faced by small and medium-sized companies, according to the country’s Premier Li Keqiang. Li did not specify the extent of the new “downward pressure” or its cause, but the phrase is...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China’s Premier Li urges policy fine-tuning as economic woes mount – Bloomberg

China’s Premier Li Keqiang said during a meeting with the State Council on Wednesday, fine-tuning of policies, as economic challenges grow amid resurgent coronavirus cases and power shortages, per Bloomberg. “Li called for authorities to ensure the supplies of major agricultural goods and improve the capacity of reserves, Bloomberg reports,...
ECONOMY
KITV.com

China's factories are still struggling with the energy crunch and supply woes

China's big factories just had their worst month since the Covid-19 pandemic began, underscoring the scale of the slowdown in the world's second largest economy and the supply challenges facing their customers. A government survey of manufacturing activity released over the weekend fell for a second straight month, down to...
ECONOMY
newschain

Turkey’s Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change and farming

Turkey’s second-largest lake has entirely receded this year, with experts blaming climate change-induced drought and decades of harmful agricultural policies that have exhausted underground water supply. For centuries, Lake Tuz (Salt Lake in Turkish) in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX40

Frustrations grow as marchers demand faster climate action

Tens of thousands of climate activists marched Saturday through the Scottish city hosting the U.N. climate summit, physically close to the global negotiators inside but separated by a vast gulf in expectations, with frustrated marchers increasingly dismissive of the talks and demanding immediate action instead to slow global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan

A Russian island north of Japan has become a testing ground for Moscow s efforts to reconcile its prized fossil fuel industry with the need to do something about climate change.More than two-thirds of Sakhalin Island is forested. With the Kremlin’s blessing, authorities there have set an ambitious goal of making the island — Russia's largest — carbon neutral by 2025.Tree growth will absorb as much planet-warming carbon dioxide as the island's half-million residents and its businesses produce, an idea the Russian government 4,000 miles to the west in Moscow hopes to apply to the whole country, which has...
EUROPE

