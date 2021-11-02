CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
StanChart Q3 profit doubles as bad loans shrink, trade finance booms

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE/LONDON (Reuters) -Standard Chartered rode a recovery in pandemic-hit markets to post a stronger-than-expected pre-tax profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, aided by lower credit charges and growth in trade finance. Statutory pretax profit for the bank, which earns most of its revenue in Asia, jumped to $996...

PostNL's profits slip as parcel boom slows

(Reuters) -Dutch postal group PostNL's third-quarter core profit came in below analysts' expectations partly as a result of supply chain disruptions and slower growth in its parcels business, sending the company's shares down sharply. Postal operators, which benefited from a surge in online shopping under coronavirus lockdowns, are now seeing...
James Hardie lifts profit forecast on U.S. housing market boom

(Reuters) -James Hardie Industries on Tuesday raised its fiscal 2022 earnings forecast for a second time this year, as it counts on strong demand for its fibre cement products from a booming U.S. housing market. The world's largest fibre cement maker now expects full-year adjusted net operating profit between $580...
BP boosts buybacks after gas prices, trading lift Q3 profit

LONDON (Reuters) -BP reported on Tuesday a rise in third quarter profit, lifted by oil and gas prices and a strong trading performance, allowing it to expand its share buyback programme by more than a billion dollars. Underlying replacement cost profit, the company’s definition of net earnings, reached $3.32 billion...
China’s Mega Banks Extend Profit Gains on Easing Bad Loans

(Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest state-run banks extended their earnings recovery in the third quarter, fueled by rising credit demand and improving asset quality even as turmoil mounts in the nation’s sprawling real estate market. Bank of China Ltd. reported a 13% increase in third-quarter profit, while Bank of Communications Co....
China’s top banks see third-quarter profits jump more than 10%, bad loans steady

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Five of China’s largest state banks saw third-quarter profits rise by more than 10% as bad loans held steady, even as smaller lenders felt tremors from the ongoing debt woes at developer Evergrande. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank, reported on Friday a...
Deutsche Bank Makes Profit as Recovery Reduces Bad Loans

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Deutsche Bank saw its net profit increase 6%, to 329 million euros ($381 million), in the third quarter despite a sharp increase in restructuring costs. The bottom line at Germany's largest bank benefited from fewer loans going bad as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic and credit support from governments and the European Central Bank.
Boeing Sees Profits Shrink In Q3 As 787 Issues Drag On

Boeing has seen its profits sink in the third quarter. For Q2, the manufacturer posted its first profit in almost two years, clocking in at $755 million. This has fallen to just $59 million in the third quarter of the year. Despite this, the figure is still a profit and the second one that the company has posted in the past two years.
Tesla Supplier More Than Doubles Profit In Q3, Beats Consensus

Key Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) supplier, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd's (CATL) third-quarter FY21 net income more than doubled to CNY 3.27 billion ($512 million) year-on-year, beating the consensus of CNY 2.61 billion, Bloomberg reports. The electric-vehicle battery maker's revenue grew to CNY 29.3 billion. The major lithium-iron-phosphate battery supplier...
McAfee Trades Weaker on Terms of Private Equity Buyout

Investing.com – McAfee stock (NASDAQ:MCFE) traded 3.4% lower Monday on disappointment over the terms of a $14-billion deal that will take the maker of antivirus software private. The buyers are led by private equity Advent and include Permira Advisers, Crosspoint Capital, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Singapore’s GIC Private, and...
U.S. Stock Futures Ease from Fresh Record Peaks, Earnings Continue

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were slightly lower in early APAC deals on Tuesday, with all three major benchmark indices closing at fresh record high valuations as sentiment was boosted after the Congress approved an infrastructure spending package last week, while strong corporate earnings results also buoyed risk sentiment. The...
US stocks trading mixed early Monday with Dow, S&P higher, tech-heavy Nasdaq lower

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed early Monday after reaching fresh highs Friday and posting weekly gains after Labor Department data showed job growth rebounded in October following a summer slowdown. Stocks have climbed to a series of records in recent weeks, bolstered by solid economic data and earnings reports...
Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
SoftBank shares jump 10% on $9 billion buyback

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp shares jumped 10% on Tuesday, the first trading session after the Japanese conglomerate said it would spend up to 1 trillion yen ($8.8 billion) buying back almost 15% of its shares. The company announced the buyback, long speculated by the market, after it revealed...
Trading life for profits

A few years ago we learned Exxon had been researching oil’s replacement at the same time the company was actively denying burning the stuff was bad for our planet. Exxon and other companies historically and currently spend tons of money convincing us to buy products they know are harmful to the continued well-being of humans and other earthly plants and critters.
