I wish my son practiced less

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am struggling with how to best support my eldest child, a high school senior whose grades are good, who has good friends and participates in extracurriculars and works a part-time job, and who is dead set against college. And in theory I am fine with that, because even though his dad and I are both college grads and college has always been the assumed path for all our kids, we do know that college isn’t the right choice for everyone. But our son has become 100 percent anti-school of any kind. His goal is to open his own business in the hospitality field, and yet he refuses to consider any sort of post-high-school education, training program, skill development course, entrepreneurship/business mentoring program, or anything else that might help him reach his goal. There are lots of local options for such things in this field and most are very affordable. We are able and willing to help pay for them. But he considers all of these to be “school” and believes that all he needs is “grit and determination and hard work.” He considers any suggestion about putting together even a rough plan for his post-high-school life and career to be insulting evidence that we are not supportive. He is an independent (and stubborn) thinker and I believe he is very capable, even if a bit naïve at not quite 18. And I very much do support his goals and want to help him achieve them. But we are really worried about him. He thinks that by skipping college he’ll be getting a head start on his peers in a career, but I think he is risking being left behind. Do we need to be stern and tell him he can’t live at home (he has no plans to move out anytime soon) unless he is doing some kind of a formal career training program? Is there some advice we could give him that could help him see the future more realistically, or do we just let him experience the consequences of his bad choices? All of our friends with kids his age are focused on college acceptance and financial aid right now (as are the guidance counselors at his school), so I have no one to brainstorm this with. I am a traditional-minded and risk-averse person, so maybe I simply don’t have the imagination to see what he sees?

KIDS ・ 8 DAYS AGO