Buying and Selling Used Cars

A bank or other lending institution will keep the title to an automobile until it is paid off. In Alabama the only way to have a valid security interest in a motor vehicle is by a notation on the title. Don’t buy a car without seeing a clear title....
Terry's Ford of Peotone specializes in new, used and commercial vehicle sales in the South Suburbs, including Frankfort, Mokena and New Lenox. Terry's prides itself on offering an efficient experience whether buying new or used or getting a vehicle serviced. It stands ready to help shoppers who know what they are looking for as fluidly as those looking for a little direction.
Is it time to go electric? Car marketplace Auto Trader reports that searches for used electric cars spiked by 61% during the height of the UK petrol crisis last month. When there were tailbacks at petrol stations, the idea of a vehicle that only requires a plug socket to run seemed enticing. But does it make financial sense?
Over the course of 2021, a global microchip shortage triggered supply shocks affecting a wide array of products, from smartphones to home appliances. But no industry has taken a bigger hit than the auto industry: In August 2021, for example, reduced inventory at Ford dealerships led to a 33% decline in U.S. sales compared with the previous year.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new law will prohibit used car dealers in New York from selling vehicles that don't have working airbags. Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday she has signed the bill into law. It's named after 18-year-old Anthony Amoros Law, a Rockland County resident who died in a crash in 2013 while driving a car without airbags.
Opendoor gives people a simple way to buy, sell and trade-in homes in Phoenix. When homeowners in Phoenix sell their home to Opendoor, they'll receive an all-cash offer and skip the hassle of showings and open houses all-together. The entire process is online and contact-free, and sellers can choose a closing date that works with their timeline, avoiding double mortgages or double moves.
Dan Barkyoumb says his car is on its last leg and barely getting him around. "My car started making a weird noise. My air conditioner stopped working, again," he described. "I'm done. I'm buying something else." So, Barkyoumb started looking for a used car, and like so many others looking...
If you're thinking about selling your house, now is a great time. The Margaret Wilcox team at William Raveis Real Estate has some specialized strategies to help both buyers and sellers. Margaret Wilcox and Taheera Pinto are sharing the information. To contact the office visit margaretwilcox.com or call (860)916-3517.
In Forza Horizon 4, if you owned a car that you didn’t really use, you had no option but to keep it basically. You couldn’t sell it via any method to make yourself some extra Credits (the game’s currency), so it’d just gather dust in your virtual garage, longing to be driven. Fortunately, things have changed a little bit and players can now sell cars in Forza Horizon 5. Here’s everything you need to know.
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/23/2021: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to explain how they create a market for used cars. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
Car advertisements can be weird. Whether it’s a country backroad laced with “deeper meaning,” or something ridiculous and oddly memorable. Some recently debuted ads for CarMax that follow the second format. Utilizing alpacas to prove anyone can buy a used car off CarMax, and aliens to show that it doesn’t take forever to sell them, these ads stick out among the rest. And above all else, they’re just plain clever.
Ooh boy, creating these lists is always like kicking a hornet's nest. Invariably we get the angry email beginning with, "Hey dummies, why didn't you include my favorite truck!" And while we're sure there are a number of good candidates out there that could be substituted for one or more of these trucks on this list, we do want to cover a wide range of usages, from good diesel single- or dually rear wheel options for towing, down to economical four-cylinder two-wheel-drive pickups that deliver good mileage and won't kill your wallet with poor fuel economy. We also tried to keep the overall budget in check. Yeah, everybody would agree that a used Ram 1500 TRX or Ford Raptor would make a killer used truck, but it just doesn't tick as many boxes when you consider performance, longevity, price, utility, durability, and other long-term factors that weigh into a truck purchaser's decision. So without further ado, here are our top nine reliable and affordable preowned trucks.
The most profitable ways of buy and sell gold jewelry is something people often consider when they are getting into business. But what does this entail? Understanding the essential elements involved in making sure that your venture will be a success can help you target where to focus your efforts more effectively so as not get lost along the way!
People can’t buy cars in America. The shortage of new vehicles is extraordinary, and demand is pent up because shopping has been difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic. When new cars arrive at dealers’ lots, they get snatched. The fastest-selling car in America is the Subaru Crosstrek. These, on the other hand, are the cars Americans […]
Huron Capital, a leading lower-middle-market private equity firm in Detroit, announced that it has sold its interest in the nationwide used car auction and remarketing platform, XLerate Group, to Brightstar Capital Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. XLerate has grown rapidly over the past seven years through both...
High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
What many used car shoppers don’t know is that a used car can actually have flood damage without ever having been in a flood. Here’s a hidden damage warning for used car shoppers that is easy to detect and even easier to prevent with your own car when fall arrives.
Comments / 0