CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Portable Generator Safety Tips

By State Farm® Insurance Agent, Rebecca Stutts Hovater
courierjournal.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the power goes out due to storms, hurricanes, freezing temperatures, or other severe weather, it’s always unknown how long it will be before the power comes back on. If the electric service is interrupted at your home or you need power in a remote location, a portable generator can provide...

www.courierjournal.net

Comments / 2

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Halloween Safety Tips

The Texas Department of State Health Services is offering a few safety tips for Trick or Treaters. The Department is suggesting that your child use or wear reflective tape in his costume or outerwear , especially when trick or treating after dark.and they also say the use of glow sticks is uesful.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Keep the Holidays Happy With These Safety Tips

As we start to deck the halls and hit the malls for the holiday season, there are some safety measures consumers should be aware of. This is the time of year when people can easily become overwhelmed and in turn overlook potential holiday hazards. I connected with Jennifer Wilbert, AVP for property, personal insurance at Travelers to learn the best ways to protect yourself on everything from potentially hazardous holiday displays to porch pirates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WIFR

Safety tips to prepare for winter temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We may be weeks away from the start of winter, but experts say it is never too early to prepare for the extreme cold, ice and snow on its way. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency, Department of Labor, State Fire Marshal and Department of Transportation say being unprepared for winter can be dangerous. They recommended plans for traveling, being outdoors and heating your home.
ROCKFORD, IL
dixonpilot.com

Essential Safety Tips for Utility Workers

You may have to do a variety of potentially hazardous duties during your role as a utility worker. While finishing the job is important, keeping yourself protected from the potential risks you may face should be your top priority. Continue reading to get a rundown of essential safety tips for utility workers.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Generators#Electric Power#Fire Safety#Cpsc
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Post-flood safety tips

Natural disasters can strike at any time, and no disaster is more likely to strike than a flood. According to the World Health Organization, floods are the most frequent type of natural disaster, affecting more than two billion people worldwide between 1998 and 2017. And the WHO reports that floods are increasing in frequency and intensity.
ENVIRONMENT
advantagenews.com

IDNR offers hunting safety tips

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is offering hunters heading out this fall some important safety tips. State conservation police investigated 31 reported deer hunting incidents last year. Five of the cases included fatalities and nearly half involved tree stands, according to DNR spokesman Tim Schweitzer. Firearm safety is another...
HOBBIES
agrinews-pubs.com

Chill out with food safety tips

LINCOLN, Neb. — Avoid foodborne illness this harvest season by freshening up your food safety awareness. “One of the best ways to stay healthy through all seasons is to practice proper food safety,” said Tara Dunker, food, nutrition and health educator at Nebraska Extension, during a webinar hosted by AgriSafe. “The last thing you want is a foodborne illness during planting or harvest season.”
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
wmay.com

Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips

The kids may be excited for Halloween this year, but it’s still important for parents to make the event safe for them. Here are some tips from SpringfieldMoms.org to check out:. TRICK OR TREATING. Look for flame-resistant costumes. Plan the Trick-or-Treat route and make sure adults know where children are...
RELATIONSHIPS
USDA.gov (press release)

Farmers Market Food Safety Tips

Posted by Chantel Oyi, Nutritionist, USDA Agricultural Marketing Service in Food and Nutrition Health and Safety. Farmers markets not only offer some of the freshest produce and vegetative products you can find, but they also create opportunities to buy locally, and support small farmers, ranchers, and agricultural businesses. As you explore farmers markets in your area, it is important to keep food safety top of mind. Germs that cause foodborne illness can grow rapidly in temperatures between 40 and 140°F. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), adhering to food safety guidelines may reduce the risk of foodborne illness. FSIS serves as the lead food safety agency within USDA and conducts broad range of food safety activities to ensure everyone’s food is safe.
AGRICULTURE
newschannel6now.com

Safety tips for spooky season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - You can still be safe during spooky season, and News Channel 6 has curated a list of safety tips from the Texas Department of Transportation, AAA Texas and local organizations on how to stay safe this Halloween. Drive with extra caution during trick-or-treating hours. Drive...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WOKV

Top Thanksgiving food safety tips

Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated meals of the year, so make it memorable for the right reasons. Even if you are downsizing the holiday feast this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the same food safety guidelines apply. Thanksgiving food safety guidelines include tips on proper storage, food preparation and temperature recommendations and will prevent your guests from ending up with food poisoning. Follow these Thanksgiving food safety tips from the United States Department of Agriculture from the first trip to the grocery store to the final serving of leftovers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

Why You Should Keep an Air Purifier in Your Kitchen — Plus the 2 Best Options You Can Buy

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. These days, we’re all thinking a lot more about the quality of the air we breathe. While wearing masks and keeping our social distance minimizes the risk of contaminated air in public, the safeguards we take with the air we breathe in our own living spaces is now getting attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kankakee Daily Journal

The best space heaters to keep heating costs under control

Even though winter still is weeks away, we need to brace now for a rude surprise coming soon. I’m talking about winter heating bills. Natural gas and heating fuel prices are surging. The most efficient and easiest way to keep your home’s winter heating bills under control is to set...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northgwinnettvoice.com

Three local restaurants fail recent health inspections

Three local restaurants were given failing scores on their most recent health inspections following routine visits by the Georgia Department of Public Health. The three restaurants were Cuppoki inside the Mall of Georgia, Mika French Sushi in Sugar Hill and The Cheesecake Factory at the Mall of Georgia. The first...
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

6 Things in Your Yard That Are Bringing Mice to Your Home

Not-so-fun fact: A house mouse can have as many as 10 litters of 12 offspring per year, according to the extermination company Terminix. Do the math and it's easy to see why a small rodent problem can lead to a big one very quickly. But you can minimize your risk of infestation by creating an outdoor environment around your house that is inhospitable to these critters—because once they're outside, it's not hard for them to sneak their way in. Read on to discover six things in your yard that could be bringing mice to your home.
ANIMALS
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy