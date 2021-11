ITC (NS: ITC ): ITC delivered in-line revenue growth with a few positives in key segments. Revenue was up 12% YoY with cigarettes/FMCG/hotels/agri/paper growing 10/6/260/-7/25% YoY. Cigarette revenue growth was 10% with volume growth of 9.5% (HSIE 8%). Given the positive exit growth rate for cigarette volumes and potential for price hikes, we expect a sustainable cigarette recovery in H2FY22. Cigarette EBIT growth was at 10%. FMCG business registered steady 6% growth (HSIE 8%) and clocked 11% two-year CAGR. FMCG EBITDA margin was at 10% (+30bps YoY, >300bps in Q2FY20) despite commodity headwinds. Paper continued to deliver revenue/EBIT growth of 25/24% YoY (HSIE 13/20%). With the resumption of normalcy and higher mobility, we expect demand trends to improve to achieve cigarette recovery and FMCG sustainability. We maintain our EPS estimates for FY23/FY24 while cutting 2% for FY22. With FMCG sustaining healthy performance (growth + margin), we increase our EV/revenue multiple to 4x (earlier 2x). We value ITC on a SoTP basis to derive a target price of INR 280 (implied PE of 20x PE Sep-23E EPS). Maintain BUY.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO