TORONTO — While Saturday’s trip to the postseason did not go the way Toronto wanted, it provided coach Josh Franke’s group with several lessons to take away from it. While the Red Knights are losing some key seniors that simply cannot be replaced, a large portion of the team that saw time in Saturday’s opening round 44-13 loss at Independence will be back next season to put those lessons into practice.

TORONTO, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO