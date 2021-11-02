CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club fall news includes awards

heraldstaronline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club met on Oct. 9 in the fellowship hall of the Follansbee Presbyterian Church when the annual art and crafts contest...

www.heraldstaronline.com

blockclubchicago.org

Block Club Named Best Online-Only News As It Wins 3 Awards In Prestigious Competition

CHICAGO — Block Club Chicago was named the Best Online-only News source in an international competition Monday. In all, Block Club received three awards through an annual competition hosted by Editor and Publisher, a trade magazine that covers newspapers and other news sources. Organizations from around the world submit entries to the competition, which is judged by professional journalists.
CHICAGO, IL
Flashbak

An Album Of Lush Early 20th Century Autochromes

Auguste and Louis Lumière presented their autochrome invention to the French Academy of Sciences in 1904. The process uses a screen of minute potato starch grains dyed orange-red, green and violet. The dyed grains are dusted onto a glass plate, then covered with a layer of sensitive panchromatic silver bromide emulsion. As light enters the camera, it’s filtered by the dyed grains before it reaches the emulsion. Exposure time is very long, but once complete the plate can be processed using standard darkroom procedures. The result is an autochrome photograph.
VISUAL ART
WWLP 22News

Habitat for Humanity hosts 20th Fall “Feastival”

(Mass Appeal) – Your chance to sample the area’s best cuisine, bid on fantastic prizes and help raise money for an amazing cause is coming up in less than two weeks!. Join the Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity at their 20th “Fall Feastival” on November 4th, at Twin Hills Country Club in Longmeadow. For tickets and information, check out habitatspringfield.org.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Columbus Dispatch

George Bellows Center at Columbus Museum of Art to promote study of early 20th century artist

On Thursday, the Columbus Museum of Art will unveil its new George Bellows Center devoted to research, publications and programs about the American artist and Columbus native. Bellows, born in 1882, attended Ohio State University before leaving Ohio for New York City to study art. A realist painter, he became well-known for his depictions of urban life in New York with paintings such as as “Cliff Dwellers” and the boxing scene “Dempsey and Firpo.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Williamson Source

GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Adopts a Teacher

Each year, the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club selects a brand new, first time, newly graduated teacher from the Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station area, to adopt and provide. him/her with items on their wish list. “This year’s recipient was Sarah Raplee, a 3rd grade teacher at Bethesda Elementary. She was thrilled...
SPRING HILL, TN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
kynt1450.com

Yankton Rotary Club Holds Century Gala

The Rotary Club celebrated 100 years in Yankton on Tuesday evening at The Landing. An awards banquet honored several members, and reminisced about what has transpired in Yankton over that time. Club president, Rich Burns, says that Rotarians have accomplished a lot in Yankton over the years…. On September 27th...
YANKTON, SD
Newton Daily News

Club News

At the Oct. 9 meeting of the Grinnell Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, eight members cleaned 40 to 50 works of art from the collection of the Centre for Arts & Artists at 501 W. Third St. N. in Newton. The mission of the Centre for Arts and Artists...
NEWTON, IA
oakpark.com

Nineteenth Century Club gets 21st Century face-lift

The Nineteenth Century Club at 178 Forest Ave. stands in the center of Oak Park and has long been a home for programs and events that serve the village and its neighbors. Designed by architect James L. Fyfe in 1928, the red brick building with its distinctive white columns stands in a prominent spot in the Frank Lloyd Wright Historic District across from Austin Gardens.
OAK PARK, IL
oc-breeze.com

GFWC Woman’s Club of Cypress sponsoring Holiday Block Party

You are cordially invited to attend a fantastic Holiday block party on December 10th from 6:00-9:00 at Edgemont Circle, hosted by the GFWC Woman’s Club of Cypress. Free parking is available across the street at the Cypress Civic Center. There will be a silent auction, holiday shop vendors, food, drinks,...
CYPRESS, CA
coolcleveland.com

Akron Symphony Opens Season With Beethoven & 20th-Century Black Composers

The Akron Symphony is back at E.J. Thomas Hall this week, launching its 2021-22 season with a big favorite of concertgoers everywhere: Beethoven’s exciting Symphony No. 5. It will lead into that with an array of interesting that reflect the orchestra’s commitment to composer diversity in styles, eras, genders and races. They include Antonín Dvořák’s My Home; early 20th-century composer Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America, inspired Dvořák’s challenge to create an American sound inspired by African-America genres; mid-20th-century black composer (who lived in Akron as a child) Julia Perry’s Three Spirituals; and Duke Ellington’s jazz- and gospel-influenced ballet The River, influenced by classic pieces such as Claude Debussy’s Le Mer and Frideric Handel’s Water Music, and Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America.
AKRON, OH
themillennews.com

Millen Garden Club accepts club of excellence award

Members of Millen garden clubs were recognized at the Oleander District of The Garden Club Georgia, Inc.’s Sixty-Second Annual Meeting in Statesboro, Georgia. Veronica Cowart, president of the Millen Garden Club in 2020-2021, accepted the award for Club of Excellence during her term. Millen Garden Club was one of the 15 out of 45 clubs in the Oleander District to […]
MILLEN, GA
heraldstaronline.com

Brooke Briefs

WELLSBURG — The Brooke County Public Library will be offering superhero-themed crafts to go from Monday through Nov. 13 in observance of Children’s Book Week, the theme for which is “Reading is a Super Power.”. Event to benefit annual toy drive. WELLSBURG — The Brooke County Deputy Sheriffs Association will...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

STEUBENVILLE — Various programs and activities are being offered by the Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County at its various locations. They include:. Children: Enjoy a family movie at the library on Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. Register in advance. Visit the library on Nov. 18 at anytime to...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Projects keep SHS Key Club busy

STEUBENVILLE — Members of the Steubenville High School Key Club have been involved in countless projects for the community. The club was founded in 1949 by the late William Croskey, making it the third oldest organized Key Club in Ohio. Although the club was originally made up of only male students, it became available to males and females to join in 2004.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Literary department meets

The Literary Department of the Weirton Woman’s Club, a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia, met in September for its regular dinner and meeting at Undo’s Restaurant. Enid Williams, chairman of the literary department, welcomed members and guests. The inspiration was given by Barbara Raynolds, and the literary light was presented by Helen Gibson, who reviewed “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly and “Atomic Habits” by James Clear. Sandra Robbins, program chairman, introduced Paul Zuros, executive director at Historic Fort Steuben. Zuros told stories about the valley, including the Death of the Gypsy King in Weirton, a Goldenseal article by Jane Kraina and Mary Zwierzchowski and the History of Holliday’s Cove by Mary Shakley Ferguson. A tentative spring basket drawing, to be held at the Mary H. Weir Public Library, was discussed. From left are Robbins, Zuros and Williams.
WEIRTON, WV

