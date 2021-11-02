GFWC Follansbee 20th Century Club fall news includes awards

The Akron Symphony is back at E.J. Thomas Hall this week, launching its 2021-22 season with a big favorite of concertgoers everywhere: Beethoven’s exciting Symphony No. 5. It will lead into that with an array of interesting that reflect the orchestra’s commitment to composer diversity in styles, eras, genders and races. They include Antonín Dvořák’s My Home; early 20th-century composer Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America, inspired Dvořák’s challenge to create an American sound inspired by African-America genres; mid-20th-century black composer (who lived in Akron as a child) Julia Perry’s Three Spirituals; and Duke Ellington’s jazz- and gospel-influenced ballet The River, influenced by classic pieces such as Claude Debussy’s Le Mer and Frideric Handel’s Water Music, and Florence Price’s Ethiopia’s Shadow in America.

