Institutions that control around 40% of global financial assets have aligned themselves to limit global warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to reveal that 450 firms from the financial industry that control 130 trillion dollars (£95 trillion) in assets have made the commitments in a speech on Wednesday.They will align their climate goals to the Paris Agreement, including the 1.5C target.As finance ministers meet in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate conference, the Chancellor will also reveal plans to make the UK a net-zero financial centre.The plans will force UK financial institutions and listed companies to publish...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO