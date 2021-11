Dauphin County, PA — The pressure is on for manufacturers and distributors looking to hire ahead of the holiday season during a labor shortage. “Our folks just can’t find enough qualified new hires to fully staff up,” Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association President and CEO David Taylor tells CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “We don’t have enough truck drivers and, of course, every single product that consumers buy in store had to be delivered there by trucks, so I think that’s going to be a big part of the backlog.”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO