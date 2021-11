It’s no secret that Lil Nas X and Boosie do not have the best relationship. For more than two years, Boosie has commented on Lil Nas X’s sexuality and accused him of having a negative impact on children. In return, Lil Nas X has done what he does better than nearly every other major artist, use social media to troll Boosie. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse earlier this month when the “Old Town Road” star joked about working on a song with the southern legend. Boosie didn’t take kindly to the Grammy winner’s words and turned to Twitter. In a now-deleted tweet, Boosie hurled several insults and homophobic slurs at Lil Nas X. Keeping true to his laid back personality, Lil Nas X continued to joke about the matter on Twitter.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO