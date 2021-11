Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Every person who has ever bought a cast-iron skillet, used it once, then stowed it under the countertop for the rest of time does so for one reason: it’s annoying as hell to maintain. Seasoning is the first thing to complain about — why isn’t my skillet non-stick after one seasoning? Then, after you cook on it the first time, you’re left with a pan covered in bits of meat, potato and whatever else rooted firmly onto the pan. You can’t scrape it up with metal utensils or paper towels, so what do you do? You buy Lodge’s stupid-simple $3 plastic scrapers.

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO