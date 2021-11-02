CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Last Night in Soho’ Review: An Alluring Trip to the Sixties

By Courtesy of Focus Features/Parisa Taghizadeh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in "Last Night in Soho" (2021), dir. Edgar Wright. By Courtesy of Focus Features/Parisa Taghizadeh. 1960s London: The bright neon lights of the city are blinding, live music spills out of club windows, and Sean Connery’s fourth Bond movie “Thunderball” is premiering at the nearest theater....

Movie Review – Last Night in Soho (2021)

Last Night in Soho, 2021. Directed by Edgar Wright. Starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Diana Rigg, Synnøve Karlsen, Rita Tushingham, Lisa McGrillis, Michael Jibson, Andrew Bicknell, and Michael Ajao. SYNOPSIS:. An aspiring fashion designer is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling...
Review: 'Last Night in Soho' finds Edgar Wright dabbling in horror psychedelica

Starring: Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith. Rated: R for bloody violence, sexual content, language, brief drug material and brief graphic nudity. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Synopsis: Eloise goes to London to attend a fashion college. There she finds a way to travel back into the 1960s. The past isn’t always as pleasant as the nostalgia that it leaves behind.
Review: Fantasy and Reality Collide in Edgar Wright’s Intriguing, Haunting Last Night in Soho

Taking a walk down a decidedly darker path than he has in the past, director/co-writer Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho alternates between the swinging days of London in the 1960s and the bustling city that it is today, all seen through the eyes of newly arrived transplant fashion institute student Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace and Jojo Rabbit), who is as terrified of new things as she is obsessed with old ones. Eloise’s backstory includes her losing her mother (also interested in fashion and shown in flashbacks/visions as played by Amieé Cassettari) to suicide when she was only seven, leaving her to be raised by her sweet grandmother (Rita Tushingham), who allowed her granddaughter to indulge in old music, vintage fashion, and making most of her own clothes.
'Last Night in Soho' director speaks

MILWAUKEE - An aspiring fashion designer can mysteriously go back to the 1960s where she comes across a dazzling wannabe singer. But the glamour isn't all it's cracked up to be. It's all part of a new film called, "Last Night in Soho." Gino Salomone spoke with the movie's director.
'Last Night in Soho': Edgar Wright Takes a Straight Razor to the Swinging Sixties

“If I could live any place, at any time,” the wide-eyed young woman says, dreamily, “I’d live in London in the 1960s. It must have been the center of the universe!” Her name is Eloise — call her Ellie — and she’s just moved from Cornwall to good ol’ Blighty circa right now. It’s a much different metropolis today than it was back when Carnaby Street was the epicenter of chic couture, Cilla Black was crooning about that cad Alfie Elkins, and everyone hung out at the 100 Club and the Marquee. In the 21st century, London is just another crowded jumble of streets dotted with Starbucks and people on their cell phones. Ah, but in the Sixties? It was swinging, baby! And though this country mouse, who’s come to the city to study fashion, finds so much inspiration in the clothes, the music, the sheer Soho-a-go-go vibe of that bygone era, what Ellie really wants is to travel back in time. If only she could zip up those vinyl knee-high boots, throw on a Quant miniskirt and truly traipse down Kings Road with the hippest of the mod-Brit hip.
At the Movies: ‘Last Night in Soho’ and ‘Antlers’

(WTNH) – ‘Last Night in Soho’ is a trip. It is set in London in the 60s. A young woman who has a passion for fashion transports herself back there thanks to a gift she has, and lands in the body of a nightclub singer played by ‘Queens Gambit’ star Anya Taylor Joy.
‘Last Night in Soho’ is stylish but underwhelming

The Virginia Film Festival held an evening screening Oct. 28 at the Paramount Theatre for “Last Night in Soho” — a psychological thriller directed by Edgar Wright starring Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy. The film follows a young woman named Eloise, or fondly called “Ellie,” played by Thomasin McKenzie. Obsessed...
'Last Night in Soho' takes Anya Taylor-Joy on a far-out trip into the '60s

No director uses songs more effectively than Edgar Wright, and "Last Night in Soho" creates such an intoxicating atmosphere in replicating the far-out sound and look of London's swingin' '60s as to overcome rough patches in the story. It's also a scintillating showcase for Anya Taylor-Joy, which makes shelling out a few pounds for this time-traveling thriller is a reasonable gambit.
‘Last Night in Soho’ is horrifyingly riveting

Warning: This review contains spoilers. Directed by Edgar Wright, “Last Night in Soho” closely starts off like the story of every chick flick: A young, eager girl named Eloise (Thomasin McKenzie) moves to the big city — in this case, London — to pursue her dreams of becoming a successful fashion designer. This time, however, the girl can see ghosts. Coupled with Eloise’s mysterious nighttime trips to the 1960s through the life of a young aspiring starlet Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy), “Last Night in Soho” is eerie, haunting (literally) and a thrill ride of a story.
‘Last Night In Soho’ Tough To Grasp

“Last Night in Soho” (116 min, Rated R for scenes of strong violence and horror, sexual content, some drug use, and language). 5 out of 10. At this stage with 10 films under his belt, and some TV work, writer-director Edgar Wright should know exactly what he wants in his films — and he’s been all over the map with films like “Shaun of the Dead,” “Hot Fuzz,” and “Baby Driver,” — you’d think his highly anticipated “Last Night in Soho” would have more clarity. Though many aspects of this time-hopping psychological thriller/horror film blends some genuinely compelling moments, in the end, I just couldn’t nail down the point or points of the story. You could call it unfocused between converging genres as an exercise (in futility?) that doesn’t deliver a definitive purpose to Wright’s wild imagination.
‘The Souvenir Part II’ Review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Woman.

“The Souvenir Part II,” Joanna Hogg’s continuation of her 2019 semi-autobiagrophical drama, could have easily fit into a clichéd mold. A film about filmmaking at its core, the 2021 sequel might have joined the ranks of “Mank” or “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” flashy films that focus on movie production. But in a refreshingly sincere and intimate spin, Hogg creates a masterfully executed picture that elevates the prose of life into an emotive story about the making of a young director.
‘Belfast’ Review: An Evocative, Sober Exploration of Family Struggles

When Kenneth Branagh, the director best known for a slew of 1990s Shakespeare adaptations, delivers a black-and-white film set in 1960s Northern Ireland, one could be forgiven if they expect a high-brow historical drama. But in “Belfast,” Branagh takes audiences on a trip down memory lane. Not unlike Cuarón’s “Roma,” Branagh’s film tells a touching, unabashedly human story of eerily normal family struggles in the midst of nightmarish circumstances.
Marvel's 'Eternals' tops N.America box office despite mixed reviews

Marvel's new superhero film  "Eternals" took in an estimated $71 million this weekend to top the North American box office, a strong pandemic-era opening if a bit below expectations, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao, fresh off her best-director Oscar win for "Nomadland," the film faced some of the worst reviews of any Marvel film -- the only one to draw a "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes -- but has fared well overseas, taking in an impressive $91 million. Led by actors Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan, "Eternals" tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants. With "Eternals" gobbling up the biggest chunk of box office pie for the Friday-through-Sunday period, previous leader "Dune" dropped to a very distant second place, at $7.6 million.
Jodie Comer on Closing the Chapter on Villanelle, Owning Her Place on ‘Last Duel’ and Making Her West End Debut

In 2022, Jodie Comer will say goodbye to the TV role that made her a household name — Villanelle in BBC America’s “Killing Eve” — and forge ahead with a promising film career and theater debut. As she receives Variety and the Edinburgh TV Festival’s 2021 Outstanding Achievement Award, the Liverpool-born actor says she’s parking her insecurities about moving from TV to film, and looking ahead to a West End debut she never thought would happen. While most British actors start out in theater before graduating to the screen sector, Comer’s done it in reverse — though it wasn’t for lack of...
The Best Coming-of-Age Film

People, for some reason, seem fascinated with the stage of life between childhood and adulthood. Perhaps that is because of physical changes. Or, what happens to people when their experience levels hit a critical milestone. The period is, often, when people leave their homes. What is their first adventure, post early family life? Often college. […]
‘The Last Duel’ Review: An Muddled Mess of Narratives

Adam Driver stars as Jacques LeGris and Matt Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges in 20th Century Studios’ "The Last Duel." By Courtesy of Patrick Redmond. Where a great film evokes excitement and contemplentation, a lesser one stumbles and is forgotten. As Ridley Scott’s latest addition to a stagnating filmography, “The Last Duel” lands in this latter rung, struggling to maintain narrative consistency. The movie follows the final severing of a dying friendship between knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) when De Carrouges accuses Le Gris of raping his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Comer). Riddled with jarring contrasts in tone, dialogue, and character development between its first and second halves, the film clumsily clashes with itself.
‘Yellowstone’ Drops a Bad Omen on Fans With New Monica Dutton Teaser

The ever-growing excitement continues for a brand new season of “Yellowstone” continues with just two weeks left. The wait for season four has been long and difficult, but almost every “Yellowstone” fan believes it will be well worth it. We have been waiting for a new season ever since the third season ended on the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers. The show did a terrific job of building up suspense and kept it going into the offseason. “Yellowstone” has dropped numerous hints on its social media pages, including several teaser trailers.
