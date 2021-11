White heat clash between union boss Daniela Cavallo and CEO Diess during a meeting with Volkswagen employees at the Wolfsburg plant. The future of Diess, whose appointment renewed in the summer would expire in 2025, is, as leaked yesterday and written by the German press, in the hands of a mediation committee precisely because two very different visions are confronted. The head of the company is pushing for an increase in productivity and a cost cut that could cost 30,000 jobs.

