Firelands FCU returns to host Finances 101

NORWALK — To help achieve its commitment to providing financial literacy to the communities it serves, once a year since 2014, Firelands Federal Credit Union (Firelands FCU) has hosted Finances 101 at two area high schools. This year, after a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Finances 101 was held again at Norwalk and Bellevue high schools.

Finances 101, often referred to as the "game of life," offers high school juniors the opportunity to obtain real-life budgeting skills through participating in a series of 12 interactive stations. These stations focus on future financial responsibilities such as buying a home, car, and clothes and paying for child care, utilities, and groceries.

This year, more than 350 high school students from Norwalk, South Central, Willard, St. Paul and Bellevue participated. To meet the demands of the large number of students at these events, nearly 85 volunteers from local businesses assisted in guiding students across the game or helping inform them on a specific financial topic.

"After a year away, we could not have asked for a better return of Finances 101!" said Nicole Jones, Firelands FCU's VP marketing. "We are so thankful for our local schools, event sponsors, staff, and volunteers for their participation as we work to share the importance of financial literacy throughout the communities we serve and are already looking forward to working with the students again next year."

To learn about more ways Firelands FCU gives back, visit www.firelandsfcu.org