Yesterday’s aftermarket announcement from the two mega cap giants surprised investors as both Apple and Amazon showed lower than expected results and disappointing figures. Both companies missed their revenue expectations and indicated supply chain issues as key issues facing their business, while highlighting the need to be cautious as the situation is resolved moving forward. Both stocks dropped over 3% in aftermarket trading and impacted US futures, which shortly before that managed to reach new all time highs, boosted in part by the positive performance seen from other mega caps throughout the week. While US indices hover around key levels, It will be important to see how they react to today’s earnings from major oil companies (Exxon, Chevron) as further disappointment could lead to an even larger correction heading into the weekend.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO