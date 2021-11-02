State Crime Lab facing challenging staffing issue

Jail staffing challenges came up for discussion Tuesday at Lexington City Hall. Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong said there are currently some 80 vacancies at the Old Frankfort Pike detention center. Armstrong noted short staffing is being seen across the public and private sectors during the pandemic. Council Member Richard Moloney asked about a different approach to providing security at the jail. “We need to find out what’s best for those officers and make sure their life is safe than what it is now. I don’t feel comfortable with it. And I see how many people, the shortfall. I’m sorry, but it is hard for anybody to want to do that job,” said Moloney.

