State Crime Lab facing challenging staffing issue

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A declining number of employees at the State Crime Lab in Bismarck has limited what evidence can be processed for law enforcement agencies. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Missouri officials considering dual upgrades to state crime lab

JEFFERSON CITY — Top state officials want to build a sparkling new, $104 million forensic crime laboratory at the same time they are planning to renovate the existing lab. Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is seeking bids for a revamp of the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab, which has been on the second floor of an annex building at the Highway Patrol’s headquarters in the capital city since 1979.
Summit Daily News

Summit County businesses continue to struggle with staffing challenges related to housing

COVID-19 restrictions were loosened in May, meaning the 6-foot physical distancing rule was officially removed along with all capacity restrictions. But lingering pains from the pandemic remained even as those mandates were lifted. As businesses moved away from these rules, they effectively entered into a new phase of hardship where employees were hard to come by. The problems seem to have grown worse as the months have passed.
WEKU

Lexington jail sees significant staffing challenges

Jail staffing challenges came up for discussion Tuesday at Lexington City Hall. Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong said there are currently some 80 vacancies at the Old Frankfort Pike detention center. Armstrong noted short staffing is being seen across the public and private sectors during the pandemic. Council Member Richard Moloney asked about a different approach to providing security at the jail. “We need to find out what’s best for those officers and make sure their life is safe than what it is now. I don’t feel comfortable with it. And I see how many people, the shortfall. I’m sorry, but it is hard for anybody to want to do that job,” said Moloney.
Columbus Telegram

Nebraska Corrections director: Staffing crisis at the root of many current challenges

OMAHA — Nebraska’s top Corrections official on Tuesday addressed a standing-room-only town hall in north Omaha, fielding questions about the state’s criminal justice system and current conditions for incarcerated Nebraskans. Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, spoke briefly before taking attendees’ questions for most of an...
Meridian Star

State employees face challenges with outpatient mental health care

Postpartum depression left Julie Seawright of Tupelo crying hysterically in her bathtub after the birth of her first child. She turned to her state-employee insurance plan to cover out-patient treatment to see her through the crisis. She was out of luck. “Insurance was great when I had children but not...
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
spacecoastdaily.com

Attorney General Ashley Moody Takes Legal Action Against President Biden Vaccine Mandate on Florida Workers, Companies

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Attorney General Ashley Moody will take legal action to stop President Joe Biden’s unlawful vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. President Biden is forcing the unlawful health policy through the U.S. Department of Labor’s OSHA. Biden’s unprecedented step of requiring millions of...
deltanews.tv

Embezzlement Charge

Another public official is in custody after an audit uncovers misuse of funds. Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Tiffany Loftin is accused of embezzling from county residents as they paid cash for trash collection. State Auditor Shad White says a demand letter for more than $11,000 was presented at...
Radar Online.com

FBI Probing Into Brian Laundrie's Text Messages & Emails, Focusing On Late Fugitive's 'Digital Footprint' In Attempt To Close Gabby Petito's Murder Case

The FBI is putting together Brian Laundrie's "digital footprint," hoping he left anything behind that will help them close the Gabby Petito murder case. According to The Sun, agents are searching tirelessly through the deceased 23-year-old fugitive's text messages and emails in an attempt to map out the days before and after his fiancée Gabby's homicide.
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
