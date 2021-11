Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher admits his goal in victory at Manchester City came from a "gamble". Gallagher, on-loan from Chelsea, struck in the shock 2-0 win. “It was lovely," he told Palace's website. “To be fair, I shouldn't have made the box – the boss told me to sit in a two in midfield! I just had a feeling that I could get a chance here, because I was unmarked, so I went in the box and thankfully Michael [Olise] laid me the ball and I was able to finish.

