Will Gunn and Reeves overturn Barbour's exemplary law?

Meridian Star
 7 days ago

Republicans’ politics and policies with regard to race don’t always align. During the period 1976 to 1979 then state GOP chairman Charles Pickering and gubernatorial candidate Gil Carmichael worked hard to attract minorities but with minimal success. In November 1981 the Memphis Commercial Appeal spread across the top of...

