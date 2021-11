The Knox County Health Department will partner with Good Samaritan in an effort to continue receiving reimbursements for COVID-19 vaccines. The board of health on Wednesday approved a contract with the hospital, specifically its billing department. Good Samaritan for years, according to Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart, has been doing the billing for child immunizations, and with problems associated with the state’s billing system for COVID-19 vaccines, he looked to the hospital once again for help.

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO