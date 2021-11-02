CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Levy to host cooking show 'The Big Brunch' for HBO Max

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], November 2 (ANI): Actor Dan Levy, widely known for his hit series 'Schitt's Creek', is moving from the world of sitcoms into the world of cooking shows. The star will serve as the host for the new cooking show titled 'The Big Brunch' on HBO Max. As...

