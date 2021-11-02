CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD extends the week’s rebound amid cautious optimism. Downbeat US inflation expectations, stimulus hopes favor bulls amid a quiet session. Second readings of the EU, German PMIs may entertain traders before Wednesday’s Fed verdict. EUR/USD refreshes intraday top beyond 1.1600 ahead of Tuesday’s European session amid mixed concerns. Even...

www.fxstreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, remains below 1.3500 mark

GBP/USD witnessed some intraday selling on Monday, though lacked follow-through. A combination of factors acted as a tailwind for the USD and exerted some pressure. Dovish BoE, Brexit worries weighed on the sterling and contributed to the selling bias. The attempted recovery from mid-1.3400s runs the risk of fizzling out...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Sellers to remain in control unless euro breaks above 1.1600

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase after dropping toward 1.1500. Rebound attempts are likely to remain limited unless driven by fundamentals. Sellers are likely to stay in control of the action unless buyers manage to lift EUR/USD above 1.1600. EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following the sharp...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3530-35 area, fresh session top amid weaker USD

GBP/USD attracted some buying near the mid-1.3400s amidst renewed USD selling. The prevalent risk-on environment acted as a headwind for the safe-haven USD. Rebounding US bond yields might limit the USD slide and cap gains for the major. Dovish BoE and Brexit jitters might further hold bulls back from placing...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3550

Cable rises further from monthly lows amid a weaker dollar. DXY retreats from monthly highs toward 94.00. US inflation data due on Tuesday and Wednesday, to be watched closely. The GBP/USD pair is recovering on Monday after falling last week to 1.3423, the lowest level in a month and slightly...
FXStreet.com

Why is the US dollar decoupling from yields?

The U.S. dollar traded lower against all of the major currencies on Monday despite a good jobs report and a rise in Treasury yields. The greenback typically takes its cue from yields as a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy spurs rate hike expectations which can create demand for the greenback. However over the past week, we’ve seen the correlation diminish with the dollar completely decoupling from yields in the last 24 hours. Granted, one day of divergence shouldn’t raise any concerns, but between today’s decline in the dollar in the face of rising yields and its weakness after strong payrolls, investors are beginning to wonder what is going on with the greenback. Risk appetite is not the answer because stocks hit record highs on Friday and Monday yet USD/JPY traded lower both days.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Eyeing a test of September high at 1,833.95

US Federal Reserve is facing challenging replacements early on 2022. US Treasury yields ticked higher but remain at the lower end of their latest range. XAU/USD is overbought in the near term but can still extend its rally. Gold trades at its highest in a month, although off its intraday...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD retreats from daily tops around the 200-DMA hover around 1.2450

USD/CAD begins the week on the right foot, despite broad US dollar weakness. The US 10-year Treasury yield trims some of the last week's losses, up at 1.481%. Higher crude-oil prices failed to underpin the Loonie. The USD/CAD begins the week on the right foot, advancing some 0.01% trading at...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Correcting higher, but bears are not done

EU Sentix Investor Confidence improved by less than anticipated in November. Several US Federal Reserve officials will be on the wires during the American session. EUR/USD is neutral-to-bearish with solid selling interest aligned in the 1.1650/70 price zone. The EUR/USD pair trades marginally higher on a quiet Monday, hovering around...
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD meanders close to 0.7400 ahead of US inflation, Fed speak, Aussie jobs

AUD/USD continues to meander close to the 0.7400 level, a level around which is has gently pivoted since the US dollar weakened in response to last Friday’s US labour market report (despite that report being stronger than expected across most metrics). In recent trade, it has pushed to fresh daily highs just above 0.7410, but isn't showing much conviction as of yet. The key levels that technicians will be watching this week are the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7445 and last Wednesday’s high at 0.7470 to the upside and the 21DMA and last week’s low in the 0.7360 region to the downside. Chinese trade data overnight was mixed; exports beat expectations, but imports missed and, thus, given that China is a big export destination for Australian goods, this is a net negative for AUD. Analysts read the weaker than expected import data as further signs that Chinese growth momentum continues to weaken.
FXStreet.com

Global equities mixed after strong US jobs report

The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently. Futures on US equity benchmarks are down currently. Brent is advancing currently after Saudi Arabia’s state owned Saudi Aramco raised its official selling price of crude to all buyers across the globe. Gold prices are edging down. Markets are moving in different directions currently...
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index: Are new milestones in the cards?

While the greenback's failed breakout on Nov. 4 th may seem bearish, it faced a similar situation in August and October, only to recover and achieve new highs. After the USD Index’s negative response to the ECB’s monetary policy meeting on Oct. 28, I warned on Oct. 29 that dollar bears were unlikely to celebrate for much longer. I wrote:
FXStreet.com

EUR/NOK and USD/NOK points to the upside – Nordea

The Norwegian krone continued to weaken over the past week, mainly due to lower oil prices. Consolidation is likely the name of the game in the short-term, however, risks remain on the upside in both EUR/NOK and USD/NOK, economists at Nordea report. NOK weakened during the past week. “Lower oil...
DailyFx

Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure

The price of gold pushes to a fresh monthly high ($1825) as it extends the advance following the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report, and the precious metal may continue to retrace the decline from the September high ($1834) as the 10-Year US Treasury yield holds near the monthly low (1.44%).
