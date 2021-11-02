EUR/USD picks up bids to 1.1600 amid softer US Treasury yields

AUD/USD continues to meander close to the 0.7400 level, a level around which is has gently pivoted since the US dollar weakened in response to last Friday’s US labour market report (despite that report being stronger than expected across most metrics). In recent trade, it has pushed to fresh daily highs just above 0.7410, but isn't showing much conviction as of yet. The key levels that technicians will be watching this week are the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7445 and last Wednesday’s high at 0.7470 to the upside and the 21DMA and last week’s low in the 0.7360 region to the downside. Chinese trade data overnight was mixed; exports beat expectations, but imports missed and, thus, given that China is a big export destination for Australian goods, this is a net negative for AUD. Analysts read the weaker than expected import data as further signs that Chinese growth momentum continues to weaken.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO