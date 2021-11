Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. The Zimbabwean government is weighing options of adopting cryptocurrency as a legal payment service and is consulting various stakeholders on the merits of the virtual currency, local outlet The Sunday News reported. Charles Wekwete, the country’s Permanent Secretary and Head of e-government Technology Unit in the Office of the President, reportedly stated that “consultations with the private sector are underway” at the Computer Society of Zimbabwe (CSZ) information communication technologies (ICT) Summit.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO