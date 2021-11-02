CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Judge Rules on LA County’s Request for Vanessa Bryant to Undergo Psychiatric Exam

By Sam Yip
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high-profile civil case between Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant and the LA County civil case will continue on for the foreseeable future. The US Magistrate Judge Charles Eick rejected the county’s request for an...

