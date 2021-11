The Lakers still have a ways to go before they start getting significant injury reinforcements. Kendrick Nunn won't even get the bone bruise in his knee reevaluated for another 1-2 weeks, Trevor Ariza still has nearly five weeks before his own reevaluation following training camp ankle surgery, and Talen Horton-Tucker won't get reevaluated from his own preseason thumb surgery for around two more weeks. All of those reassessments aren't even guaranteed to result in an immediate return, either.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO