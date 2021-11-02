CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Close races for governor unfolding in Virginia, New Jersey

By WILL WEISSERT and SARAH RANKIN
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Dmt5_0cjoQBPJ00
Election 2021 Virginia Governor Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night party in Chantilly, Va.,Tuesday , Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Tight races for governor unfolded in Virginia and New Jersey late Tuesday with the Democratic candidates narrowly trailing their Republican rivals in states that President Joe Biden easily captured a year ago.

Near midnight, the elections were still too early to call. As the vote count progressed, both races looked to be tight.

In Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe addressed supporters in the Washington suburbs, vowing to “count all these votes." Kristin Davison, an aide to Republican Glenn Youngkin, appeared onstage at a separate event and said his campaign would continue to track the incoming votes but was pleased with the way things appeared to be headed.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy was trying to win reelection against Republican former State Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli in a race that was also too early to call. If successful, Murphy would be the first Democrat reelected as the state’s governor in 44 years.

The evening's results, though, may ultimately be interpreted as an early judgment of Biden, who captured Virginia last year by a comfortable 10-point margin and easily won New Jersey. The closeness of governor's races indicated just how much his party's political fortunes have changed in a short period.

The White House has been shaken in recent months by the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a sometimes sluggish economic recovery amid the pandemic and a legislative agenda at risk of stalling on Capitol Hill.

A loss in Virginia, which has trended toward Democrats for more than a decade would particularly deepen the sense of alarm inside the party heading into next year's midterm elections, when control of Congress is at stake. But Biden expressed optimism going into the evening while acknowledging that "the off-year is always unpredictable."

“I think we’re going to win in Virginia,” Biden said at a news conference in Scotland, where he was attending an international climate summit. “I don’t believe — and I’ve not seen any evidence that — whether or not I am doing well or poorly, whether or not I’ve got my agenda passed or not, is gonna have any real impact on winning or losing."

Elsewhere, Democrat Eric Adams won the New York City mayoral election, and a ballot question promoted by top national progressives was defeated in Minneapolis. It had sought to reshape policing in the city, where the killing of George Floyd last year touched off sweeping demonstrations for racial justice across the nation.

But no other race received the level of attention of the Virginia governor’s campaign. That’s in part because such contests in many states have sometimes shown voter frustration with a party newly in power, foreshadowing significant turnover in Congress the following year.

In 2009, during President Barack Obama’s first year in office, Republican Bob McDonnell’s victory in Virginia previewed a disastrous midterm cycle for Democrats, who lost more than 60 House seats the following year.

The top of the Virginia Republican ticket featured a white man in Youngkin, a Black woman, Winsome Sears, running for lieutenant governor and vying to be the first woman of color to hold the post, and a Hispanic man running to be attorney general, Jason Miyares.

AP VoteCast, a survey of statewide voters, showed about half of Virginians had favorable opinions of Youngkin, compared to 55% saying they had unfavorable opinions of Trump, suggesting that the Republican gubernatorial candidate had successfully distanced himself from the former president. Youngkin was endorsed by Trump but didn’t personally appear with him, though the party is still dominated by the former president.

McAuliffe, by contrast, campaigned with his party's top national stars, including Biden, whose last visit to Virginia came a week before Election Day. VoteCast found Biden underwater, with 48% of Virginia’s voters approving of his job performance compared to 52% disapproving — especially stark in a state he had won so handily.

VoteCast also found that Youngkin was making small gains in the suburbs, staying competitive with McAuliffe after about 6 in 10 voters in the same areas backed Biden over Trump last year.

In Norfolk, along the state's Atlantic coast, 29-year-old Cassandra Ogren said she voted for McAuliffe in part because of his support for abortion rights and her concern about restrictions recently enacted in Texas, where a new law mostly bans the procedure. But she was also motivated by Youngkin’s ties to Trump.

“Anyone endorsed by President Trump is not someone I want representing me,” Ogren said.

VoteCast found that Virginia voters saw the economy as the race's top issue, followed by the coronavirus pandemic and schools. The significance many voters placed on schools seemed like good news for Youngkin. His pledge to ensure parents have greater say in what their kids are taught was a centerpiece of his campaign — possibly foreshadowing similar arguments GOP candidates will use across the country next year.

Youngkin has decried “critical race theory,” an academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people. In recent months, it has become a catch-all political buzzword for any teaching in schools about race and American history.

The issue took on greater weight after McAuliffe said during a debate that "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Bennett White, 24, a Youngkin voter in Norfolk, said he didn't want “our next generation of leaders to be looking at their peers in the lens of race."

“I just want to make sure that my mom is safe in the classroom," said White whose mother is a teacher, "and that her ideals and everyone’s ideals are protected, and we’re not turning into brainwashing academies.”

___

Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, Hank Kurz in Richmond, Virginia, Alexandra Jaffe in McLean, Virginia, and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

TRENTON, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey Republican Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign denied Monday that there was fraud in this year's governor's election but his campaign's attorney said the margin could shrink enough to warrant a recount. The statement from Ciattarelli's campaign comes after the Associated Press declared Democratic Gov. Phil...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WDBO

Government: Vaccine rule should remain while cases play out

The Biden administration framed its vaccine mandate for private employers in life-and-death terms Monday in a legal filing that sought to get the requirement back on track after it was halted by a federal court. Its filing in response to a stay issued over the weekend by the New Orleans-based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Biden: Notorious bridge may finally get fix in $1T bill

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched his sales pitch for his recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure bill, predicting that a notoriously congested bridge that sits in Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell's backyard will finally get a long overdue overhaul. Biden said in an interview with WKRC-TV...
U.S. POLITICS
WDBO

Metallurgist admits faking steel-test results for Navy subs

SEATTLE — (AP) — A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines. Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was the director of metallurgy at a foundry...
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
City
Norfolk, VA
WDBO

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend, U.S. officials said Monday. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

Rep. Gosar under fire for anime attacking Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

PHOENIX — (AP) — Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar was facing criticism after he tweeted a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. In a tweet Monday night, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., referred to Gosar as “a creepy member I work with” and said he “shared...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is to hear arguments in a case about whether Texas must allow a chaplain to pray audibly and touch a prisoner during an execution. Executions in Texas, the nation's busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won't take anyone off death row but could make clear what religious accommodations officials must make for inmates who are being put to death.
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

Grandparents await hugs, spouses reunite as US borders open

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on travel that covered most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the travel industry decimated by the pandemic.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bob Mcdonnell
Person
Winsome Sears
WDBO

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
LIFESTYLE
WDBO

Emails show officials sniping amid 2nd Michigan lead crisis

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — After a Michigan official emailed the head of Benton Harbor’s drinking water system in June 2019 about the impoverished city's failure to hit targets for treating corroded lead pipes, the local leader snapped back: “I have no time for this.”. Municipal superintendent Mike O'Malley's email...
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

High court struggles with government secrets case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court struggled Monday with whether to allow a lawsuit by Muslim men claiming religious bias by the FBI to go forward despite the government's objection that doing so could reveal national security secrets. The case the high court was considering involves a group of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Governor#Governor Of Virginia#Democratic#Republican#State Assembly#The White House#Capitol Hill#Democrats#Congress
WDBO

Thousands rally in Georgia to demand ex-president's release

TBILISI, Georgia — (AP) — Thousands of protesters rallied in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi on Monday to demand the release of the country’s jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili. Saakashvili has remained behind bars since his arrest on Oct. 1 following his return from Ukraine in a bid to bolster...
PROTESTS
WDBO

Houston concert deaths spur calls for independent review

HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston police and fire departments were deeply involved in safety measures for the music festival where a surging crowd killed eight people, playing key roles in crowd control measures, on-site security staffing and the emergency response. The police chief even says he met with the headlining performer before the show.
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Congress has created a new requirement for automakers: Find a high-tech way to keep drunken people from driving cars. It's one of the mandates along with a burst of new spending aimed at improving auto safety amid escalating road fatalities in the $1 trillion infrastructure package that President Joe Biden is expected to sign soon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
14K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy