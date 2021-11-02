Here's Your Complete Guide To Election Day 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Election Day is here –– again.

Even though the country is not electing a president, there are several races taking place around the nation that are high-stakes at the local, county, and state levels. These are the elections where change can happen –– city council members, aldermen, mayor races, etc. all matter when your community is involved and when policies that directly impact you are on the line.

If you're not sure if you should be heading to the polls on Tuesday (November 2), hopefully this election day guide will help.

To get you prepared and in the know, check out these tips , resources, and answers to common questions.

Where are the Elections?

People living in the Colorado, New Jersey, Maine, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington state all have statewide elections.

Depending on where you live, there could also be referendums and local races also on the ballot.

Check Vote411 to see if there's an election in your state. For additional elections information, check out your state's election website or reach out to your local election office .

What Am I Voting For and Where Do I Go?

To find out what's on local or state ballots, your local election website might have a sample ballot with a list of candidates and policies being voted on.

That same website should also have the hours and locations of polling sites in your voting district.

To find out more about the races taking place in your area, Vote411 has a full list of races.

Since Election Day is already here, voting by mail is most likely not an option.

What if I Have Issues At The Polls?

Most states –– except for Idaho, Minnesota, and New Hampshire –– are required to offer a provisional ballot in case a poll worker can't find your registration or if you don't have an ID (if your state requires it).

Be sure to ask for your provisional ballot. Election workers will most likely verify your identity but you may have to go to an election office to show your ID within a number of days, be sure to follow-up to get your vote counted.

To report voter suppression, contact the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice by clicking here or contact their Voting Rights Hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

The American Civil Liberties Union also has a voting rights hotline 1-866-687-8683

You can also email NAACP Voter Protection Resources at vote@naacpldf.org.

Where Can I Find Election Results? And When?

The official count for ballots will begin on Election Day, but some races may take longer to call depending on the number of mail-in ballots.

Most major news outlets will be running election coverage, and the Black Information Network will be keeping you updated on races around the nation.

