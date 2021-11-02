CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Here's Your Complete Guide To Election Day 2021

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wTEz_0cjoOdiH00
Photo: Getty Images

Election Day is here –– again.

Even though the country is not electing a president, there are several races taking place around the nation that are high-stakes at the local, county, and state levels. These are the elections where change can happen –– city council members, aldermen, mayor races, etc. all matter when your community is involved and when policies that directly impact you are on the line.

If you're not sure if you should be heading to the polls on Tuesday (November 2), hopefully this election day guide will help.

To get you prepared and in the know, check out these tips , resources, and answers to common questions.

Where are the Elections?

People living in the Colorado, New Jersey, Maine, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Texas, and Washington state all have statewide elections.

Depending on where you live, there could also be referendums and local races also on the ballot.

Check Vote411 to see if there's an election in your state. For additional elections information, check out your state's election website or reach out to your local election office .

What Am I Voting For and Where Do I Go?

To find out what's on local or state ballots, your local election website might have a sample ballot with a list of candidates and policies being voted on.

That same website should also have the hours and locations of polling sites in your voting district.

To find out more about the races taking place in your area, Vote411 has a full list of races.

Since Election Day is already here, voting by mail is most likely not an option.

What if I Have Issues At The Polls?

Most states –– except for Idaho, Minnesota, and New Hampshire –– are required to offer a provisional ballot in case a poll worker can't find your registration or if you don't have an ID (if your state requires it).

Be sure to ask for your provisional ballot. Election workers will most likely verify your identity but you may have to go to an election office to show your ID within a number of days, be sure to follow-up to get your vote counted.

To report voter suppression, contact the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice by clicking here or contact their Voting Rights Hotline at 1-800-253-3931.

The American Civil Liberties Union also has a voting rights hotline 1-866-687-8683

You can also email NAACP Voter Protection Resources at vote@naacpldf.org.

Where Can I Find Election Results? And When?

The official count for ballots will begin on Election Day, but some races may take longer to call depending on the number of mail-in ballots.

Most major news outlets will be running election coverage, and the Black Information Network will be keeping you updated on races around the nation.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Election Day In Black America: Here’s Who Won The Key Races

The polls have closed and some of the results are in. Election Day 2021 brought some critical races from city halls to governors’ mansions that will have an impact on our communities at the local and state levels. Several races were being eyed as indicators of what the 2022 midterm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fauquier Times-Democrat

Election Day is here: What’s at stake in Virginia today

More than one million of Virginia’s nearly 6 million registered voters have taken advantage of early voting to cast ballots for today’s election, when voters will select a governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and all 100 members of the House of Delegates. For those voting today, polls open 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (If you’re in line by 7, you can still vote.) To find your polling place and access other information, go here.
VIRGINIA STATE
austincountynewsonline.com

It’s Election Day In Texas. Here’s What Voters Are Deciding.

It’s Election Day in Texas, and voters heading to the polls across the state will be asked whether they support eight proposed changes to the state’s constitution. There are no statewide elected officials on the ballot this time around — they’re all up for reelection next year, with the exception of some Supreme Court justices — but voters in different parts of the state may be asked to weigh in on local candidates and ballot proposals.
TEXAS STATE
nowhabersham.com

Here’s how SB 202 changes Election Day in Georgia

In case you haven’t heard, Georgia has a new voting law that touches virtually every part of the election process. The Nov. 2 municipal elections will be the first big test for SB 202 for voters and local elections officials alike. With only local races on the ballot, election workers...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
wflx.com

It’s Election Day: Here’s how to vote in special primary election

Voting is now open in the special primary election to fill the congressional seat left vacant by the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla. Democratic and Republican registered voters living in Florida's 20th Congressional District will pick their candidates to represent their respective parties in the special general election.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS New York

Election Day Guide For Voters In New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The General Election is coming up this Tuesday. In the Garden State, all eyes are on the race for governor. New Jersey voters will choose between Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Below are some important dates and details to know before hitting the polls. Where to vote? Click here to find your polling location. When to vote? Early voting will be held from October 23 to 31. Election Day is November 2, when polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information about early voting locations and times, click here. Other key deadlines? Voter registration ends October 12. Click here to check your registration status. Vote by mail ballots must be requested by mail or online by October 26, or in person by November 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by November 2. Click here to request a ballot. What’s on my ballot? Click here to enter your address for a sample ballot in your area. For more on New Jersey poll sites, early voting schedule, vote by mail information and more, click here. For more coverage of the 2021 election, click here. 
ELECTIONS
uiargonaut.com

Election Day begins: A guide on how to vote in Moscow

Information on polling locations and same-day registration. 2021 local elections begin today, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., at three polling spots within Moscow. Voters should cast their ballots in accordance with their designated precinct, which can be found on Idaho’s Voting Location page. Latah County Fair Exhibit Building. Address:...
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Local Election#Referendums#Us Department Of Justice
Onward State

Your Guide To 2021’s General Election In Centre County

At long last, Pennsylvania’s general election is finally here, and it’s time to fulfill your civic duty. Like most odd-numbered years, 2021’s election focuses more on county and municipal positions that should impact communities directly, including right here in State College. Without further ado, here’s what you should know before...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Click2Houston.com

Nov. 2 is Election Day: Here’s everything you need to know

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Tuesday is Election Day and it is important to know what’s on the ballot. Here are some races you should be aware of. Statewide, Texans will vote on eight constitutional amendments, and locally, Houston area residents will have district- and county-specific ballot options. There are also a number of school board elections that will greatly impact our children’s futures.
ELECTIONS
adelnews.com

Here's how to vote on Election Day in Iowa's school board and city council elections

Iowans' last chance to make their voices heard in city council, mayoral and school board elections is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Voters will go to the polls on Election Day, culminating a local, nonpartisan election season that has seen more energy than usual. That's particularly true of school board races, where issues like mask mandates and curriculum about how race should be discussed in classrooms have stoked passions and spurred conservative candidates to run for office.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
CBS DFW

Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Allocating Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds For Texans

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law on Monday, Nov. 8, allocating the nearly $16 billion federal American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to the State of Texas earlier this year. SB 8 allocated critical funding for various state resources and programs, the governor’s office said in a news release. That funding includes: $7.2 billion to the Unemployment Compensation Fund to pay back outstanding advances and to bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor $500.475 million for broadband infrastructure $150 million for the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration...
TEXAS STATE
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy