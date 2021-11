Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA), a global vendor of push-to-talk over cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, recently announced its entry into a funding agreement for gross proceeds of US$6,000,000 with Lind Global Partners II, LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, a New York-based institutional fund manager. Subject to customary closing conditions, proceeds are expected within ten days of the execution of the agreement and will be used to repay and terminate existing convertible notes.

