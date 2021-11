This is a meeting between two teams in flux. Bruno Lage, brought in to jazz up Wolves’ playing style, has toned down his adventurous plan in recent weeks in order to prioritise points. Rafael Benitez has long specialised in that approach and Everton’s injury problems give him little scope to be expansive. But the visitors will be under pressure to give their fans something to get excited about after last weekend’s embarrassing 5-2 defeat by Watford. Paul Doyle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO