The novel coronavirus has become more than just a health emergency. The resulting economic shock from the pandemic has caused whole industries to have to rethink their future. Is there a bright future for large office buildings or movie theaters? It’s less certain now. The uncertainty has also spread to factories. The pandemic unleashed an historic wave of logistics problems and supply chain disruptions, causing massive shortages. This puts robotics stocks in play as manufacturers grasp at any solution to the mounting bottlenecks.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO