Patrick Vieira believes his Crystal Palace team are starting to show their potential as they made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over Wolves.Wilfried Zaha broke the deadlock in the 61st minute and Conor Gallagher wrapped up the points late on with a deflected second as the hosts followed up their efforts at Manchester City last weekend.After throwing away leads to draw with Brighton and Arsenal already this season, Vieira was delighted to see his young side close out another important three points to move up to ninth in the Premier League table.He said: “We showed that we improve as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO