Fleetwood @ Hershey boys soccer, District semifinals

No. 2 Freehold Township (13-2-1) vs. No. 3 Toms River North (11-1-1), 4 p.m. For the first part of the regular season, Toms River North was closer to being the No. 1 team in the Shore Conference than the No. 3 team. Once the Mariners last at Christian Brothers Academy, 4-2, on Oct. 2, it unlocked the door for a debate for the No. 2 spot and Freehold Township has been shoving it open ever since. Neither team has lost since that day (Freehold Township lost, 3-2, at Elizabeth) and a head-to-head match was supposed to settle the No. 2 seed, but the two sides played to a scoreless draw in Toms River on Oct. 12. With a tougher schedule from start to finish, Freehold Township inched up to the No. 2 seed for the Shore Conference Tournament.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO