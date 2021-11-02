CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fleetwood @ Hershey boys soccer, District semifinals

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFleetwood comes up short in District semis, still advance to PIAA...

West Linn Tidings

All-15 mentality carries West Linn volleyball to 6A state title

Emily Warmenhoven steals the show for West Linn volleyball, but the state title took all 15 players. Watching West Linn High volleyball play, it could be easy to get lost watching senior outside hitter Emily Warmenhoven. The strength to which she sends spikes to the floor is akin to the sound a jackhammer makes breaking up cement. The problem is, every opponent knows that the Belmont University commit is the go-to hitter. That's why, despite a low night in kills, 11, against Jesuit in the Class 6A state title match Saturday, Nov. 6, at Liberty High School, her teammates rallied behind...
WEST LINN, OR
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Gull Lake 1 – 0 at the Division 2 Regional Semifinal

Holland ended its season by falling to #1 ranked Gull Lake in the Division 2 Regional Semifinal. Gull Lake scored the lone goal late in the first half. Despite playing well and getting scoring opportunities, Holland was not able to tie before the end of regulation. “Gull Lake is an excellent soccer team,” said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. “I was very proud of the way we played. We played with passion and determination. We just could not convert. I would like to thank our seniors for their dedication. I will miss them all very much.” The Holland senior class includes Nile Teague, Fabian Castillo, Luis Jimenez, Chris French, Pedro Ramirez, Chandler DeWitt, Isaiah Arredondo, Brett Timmer, Sam Jimenez, Levi Honderd, and Jackson VanHekken. Their leadership, maturity, and poise will be missed. Holland finished the season 15-4-3 and earned a Conference Championship and a District Championship.
SOCCER
Trentonian

MCT boys soccer semifinals feature rematches, big-name coaches

Rematches will be the order of the day Tuesday when the 2021 Mercer County Boys’ Soccer Tournament resumes with its semifinal games at Hopewell Valley High’s Ackerson Turf Field. With the seeds holding, Tuesday’s games will feature third-seeded Princeton High (10-2-2) versus second-seeded Notre Dame (16-1) at 5 p.m. Fourth-seeded...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Eagle Newspapers

Boys soccer Lakers reach sectional semifinal

CAZENOVIA — Each of the Cazenovia soccer teams made it through their opening-round games in the Section III Class B playoffs, and one of them took it a step further. The boys Lakers were the no. 10 seed and made an impressive showing on the road last Wednesday, traveling to no. 7 seed Phoenix and handling the Firebirds 4-0.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Ellsworth American

Ellsworth boys’ soccer team outlasts Hermon, Cony for semifinal berth

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth boys’ soccer team is developing a real flair for the dramatic. Win, lose or draw, the competitions have become nail-biters for the Eagles as of late. As the stakes get bigger with each game, neither Ellsworth, which has had six of its past seven games decided by one goal, nor its opponents are giving one another any breathing room.
MPNnow

Here's what to expect as Section V boys soccer semifinal rounds approach

Seven of the eight top seeds remain in the 2021 Section V boys soccer tournament, but the wiggle room is getting smaller and smaller. Soccer rarely leaves much room for error, especially now that we’re about to enter the semifinal rounds (except for Class A). It’s the best time of...
SOCCER
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer to host Salina South in regional semifinal

The Emporia High boys soccer team hosts Salina South in a regional semi-final match Tuesday evening. Emporia High Coach Victor Ibarra likes the way the Spartans have been playing. Junior Brayden Creiger says they need to keep playing at the level they have been. The kick-off is set for 6:15...
EMPORIA, KS
Shore Sports Network

Boys Soccer – 2021 Shore Conference Tournament Semifinal Preview, Predictions

No. 2 Freehold Township (13-2-1) vs. No. 3 Toms River North (11-1-1), 4 p.m. For the first part of the regular season, Toms River North was closer to being the No. 1 team in the Shore Conference than the No. 3 team. Once the Mariners last at Christian Brothers Academy, 4-2, on Oct. 2, it unlocked the door for a debate for the No. 2 spot and Freehold Township has been shoving it open ever since. Neither team has lost since that day (Freehold Township lost, 3-2, at Elizabeth) and a head-to-head match was supposed to settle the No. 2 seed, but the two sides played to a scoreless draw in Toms River on Oct. 12. With a tougher schedule from start to finish, Freehold Township inched up to the No. 2 seed for the Shore Conference Tournament.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Bangor Daily News

Fort Kent boys defeat George Stevens to advance to Class C North soccer semifinals

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent boys advanced to the Class C North soccer semifinals with a 5-0 shutout over George Stevens Academy on Monday. The No. 2 Warriors (13-2 overall) will next face the winner of a Tuesday quarterfinal between No. 3 Mount View (15-0) and No. 6 Sumner (7-3-1).The semifinal matchup will be played Friday in Fort Kent.
FORT KENT, ME
WFMZ-TV Online

Fleetwood pulls away for win in district playoff opener

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood pulled away for a 5-2 win over Garden Spot in a District 3-3A first round boys' soccer game on Monday night. The Tigers led 2-1 early in the second half when the game was halted due to lightning in the area. Once the game resumed, Fleetwood...
FLEETWOOD, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fleetwood hangs on for win, moves on in District tournament

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Fleetwood staying home for their District quarterfinal against Lower Dauphin. The Tigers holding on for the 2-0 win to defend their turf and move on in the tournament. Midway into the first hald, David Millisock with a give-and-go style triangle pass to help net the first goal...
FLEETWOOD, PA
thelcn.com

SEC. V BOYS SOCCER: Eight local teams set for semifinal matchups

CLASS B1 - No. 1 Hornell (13-2-1) vs. No. 5 Livonia (11-6-0) - Oct. 27, 7 p.m. @ Fillmore High School. The Red Raiders rolled No. 8 Geneva, 7-0, to move into the semifinal where they’ll meet the Bulldogs, who defeated No. 4 Batavia, 3-1, in the quarterfinal. Hornell defeated Livonia twice during the regular season — 1-0 on Sept. 25 and 3-1 on Oct. 14.
SOCCER
Flathead Beacon

Glacier Ends Bozeman Boys Soccer Season in Semifinals

For the last handful of years, any team with title aspirations had to go through Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman. Glacier knew that better than most. The Wolfpack lost to Hellgate in the state title game in 2017 and in the semifinals each of the last two seasons. Given a chance...
BOZEMAN, MT
Bangor Daily News

Presque Isle advances to Class B boys soccer semifinals with win over MDI

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The top-ranked Presque Isle boys soccer team escaped the Class B North quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory over No. 9 Mount Desert Island Tuesday. With the win, Presque Isle (12-0-1) advances to Saturday’s semifinals, where the Wildcats will host the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between No. 4 John Bapst-No. 5 Foxcroft Academy.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

