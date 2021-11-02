CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Shanghai Disneyland locks down park, tests 34K people after one positive COVID-19 test

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOts4_0cjoL3K700

More than 30,000 visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were detained within the theme park’s gates Sunday night and forced to undergo COVID-19 testing after a guest tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, Shanghai health officials confirmed that the impromptu lockdown resulted in 34,000 people being tested for COVID-19, NPR reported.

Park officials also shut down the metro station servicing the attraction and stated that the abrupt measures were taken to comply with a contact-tracing investigation after a woman who visited the park Saturday later tested positive for the virus in the neighboring Jiangxi province, the news outlet reported.

The Disney visitors awaited nasal swabs while fireworks exploded overhead as part of China’s “zero tolerance” policy regarding the virus, intended to contain outbreak pockets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to government data, none of the detained Disney guests tested positive Sunday, and the country recorded 48 domestic COVID-19 cases spanning several provinces on Saturday, the Journal reported.

While global COVID-19 infections totaled more than 247 million cases that have resulted in more than 5 million deaths by late Monday, China has only reported 109,678 cumulative cases that have resulted in fewer than 5,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Meanwhile, Chinese media said an estimated 100,000 people visited the Shanghai park on Saturday and Sunday, all of whom will now need to be tested, NPR reported.

Shanghai Disneyland and Disneytown remained closed on Monday and Tuesday, and officials vowed to provide refunds or exchanges to any guests impacted by the closures, the news outlet reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Chinese city offers cash for clues in Covid 'people's war'

A Covid-hit Chinese city is offering thousands of dollars for anyone giving clues in tracing the source of its latest outbreak, as part of a "people's war" to stamp out one of the country's largest resurgences in months. China reported 43 local cases on Tuesday in a Delta-driven surge that has fanned out to 20 provinces and regions, keeping new case numbers in the double-digits over the past three weeks. As more countries lift Covid measures, Beijing officials have stuck stubbornly to a zero-Covid strategy that has maintained low infection numbers due to strict border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. But the current outbreak has hit more than 40 cities, and officials in Heihe -- a northern city on the border with Russia -- said they would offer 100,000 yuan ($15,500) as a reward for information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 cases top quarter of a billion

The coronavirus has infected more than 250 million people worldwide in less than two years, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. By Monday night, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed worldwide stood at 250,306,133. Meanwhile, more than 5 million global virus-related fatalities have been reported, the Johns Hopkins data indicated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai Disneyland Park#Covid 19#Theme Park#Npr#The Wall Street Journal#Johns Hopkins University#Chinese#Cox Media Group
Washington Post

People ‘unvaccinated by choice’ in Singapore no longer can receive free covid-19 treatment

Eighty-five percent of people in Singapore eligible for coronavirus vaccines are fully vaccinated, and 18 percent have received booster shots. But the Singaporean government said Monday that it will no longer cover the medical costs of people “unvaccinated by choice,” who make up the bulk of remaining new covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in the city-state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

Countries Requiring American Travelers Be COVID-19 Vaccinated for Entry

Every COVID-19 vaccinated individual has his or her own set of reasons for getting the jab. You or someone you love may be immunocompromised, or maybe you just dread the idea of getting profoundly sick for an extended period. But, after 19 months of staying close to home, it’s likely that being able to travel safely again is also on the list of motivators for many Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
WGAU

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Parents held children born while they were stuck abroad. Long-separated couples kissed, and grandparents embraced grandchildren who had doubled in age. The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Supply shortages: Consider buying these 4 items soon

DETROIT – This week Help Me Hank has been working to find solutions as the nation faces supply shortages and big shipping delays. The supply shortages could impact everything from your Thanksgiving dinner to how you deal with winter weather. Here are the four items you should be as soon...
DETROIT, MI
CBS 8

New vaccine requirements for travelers begins Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This new travel system that will begin on November 8 essentially loosens the restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries. The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic's spread is accelerating. A research team led by Joelle Pelletier and Jean-François Masson, both professors in Université de Montréal's Department of Chemistry, wanted to find out whether natural infection or vaccination led to more protective antibodies being generated. In their study...
SCIENCE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
38K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy