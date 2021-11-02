CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Verry Elleegant has surged home to win Melbourne Cup from pre-race favorite...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
Brisnet.com

Pizza Bianca serves up piping hot finish in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Trainer Christophe Clement savored his first Breeders’ Cup victory as Bobby Flay’s homebred Pizza Bianca sliced between foes late to get up in Friday’s $920,000 Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1). Under an inspired ride by Jose Ortiz, the 9.90-1 chance maneuvered from the tail of the field to prevail over the 17.70-1 Malavath and 6-1 Haughty in a frenetic finish.
ANIMALS
newschain

Spanish primed for Melbourne Cup Mission

Spanish Mission is expected to make a bold bid for Lexus Melbourne Cup glory by the team who have been overseeing his Australian preparations. The five-year-old, who finished third in the Ascot Gold Cup and ran Stradivarius to a head in the Lonsdale Cup in August, is trained by Andrew Balding, but due to staff travel issues when the horse shipped, his lead up has been supervised by Tom Noonan and his father Tony.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melbourne Cup#Horse Race#Ap#Spanish#10th Group 1
USA Today

Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005 in Tuesday’s race at Flemington. The stayer will go into the 3,200-meter race having finished runner-up...
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
AFP

Knicks Go wins Breeders' Cup Classic and Yibir takes Turf

South Korea-owned Knicks Go won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday while British-based Yibir took the Turf title at the 38th annual thoroughbred showdown. Loves Only You became Japan's first Breeders' Cup champion by winning the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf with a late charge.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
Place
Melbourne
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Russia beats Switzerland 2-0 to win Billie Jean King Cup

PRAGUE — (AP) — Russia won both singles matches to defeat Switzerland 2-0 in the final of the Billie Jean King Cup on Saturday to claim the trophy for the fifth time. Liudmila Samsonova rallied to capture the decisive point with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Tokyo Olympics singles champion Belinda Bencic.
TENNIS
wcn247.com

Italy loses 2 more midfielders ahead of Swiss qualifier

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Roberto Mancini has lost another two midfielders ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Switzerland on Friday. Mancini was already without regular starter Marco Verratti through injury and has now announced that Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini will return to their club Roma after reporting with injury concerns. Italy and Switzerland have 14 points atop Group C. Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into next year’s tournament in Qatar. Italy hosts Switzerland in Rome before playing Northern Ireland three days later.
wcn247.com

Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique has called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers. Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying. Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league. Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s club match on Saturday. Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Czech Republic coach Šilhavý tests positive for coronavirus

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic will be without coach Jaroslav Šilhavý for next week’s final World Cup qualifier after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Assistant coach Jiří Chytrý will be in charge of the match against Estonia on Nov. 16 and a friendly against Kuwait on Thursday. The team says Šilhavý has been vaccinated against the coronavirus and didn’t meet with any staff members over the last 12 days. The Czech Republic is tied with Wales in second place in Group E. Belgium is five points ahead.
wcn247.com

India wins toss, fields in dead T20 rubber against Namibia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Virat Kohli has won his last Twenty20 toss as India captain and elected to field in its dead rubber against Namibia in the World Cup in Dubai. Kohli announced he would step down before the tournament. India lost its opening Group 2 games to eventual semifinalists Pakistan and New Zealand before winning against Scotland and Afghanistan. India made one change from the team which won against Scotland, bringing in spinner Rahul Chahar in place of Varun Chakravarthy. Namibia brought in allrounder Jan Frylinck in place of Karl Birkenstock for its last game in the tournament.
WORLD
wcn247.com

European leagues see surprise leaders, slumping super clubs

GENEVA (AP) — Five of 12 Super League founder clubs lie outside the Champions League qualifying places as domestic soccer pauses for the international break with surprise title challengers across Europe. Barcelona and Juventus wouldn't even qualify for European competitions from their current league standings. Manchester United and Arsenal are on track only for Europa League places. Tottenham followed Barcelona in firing its coach of a ninth-place team. Only Chelsea among the Super League rebels leads its league. Real Sociedad and Napoli are surprise leaders in Spain and Italy. Other leaders aiming to end a decades-long title wait are Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium and Trabzonspor in Turkey.
SOCCER
wcn247.com

Giro organizers outline 7 sprint stages for next year

MILAN (AP) — Next year's Giro d’Italia will feature seven stages best suited to sprinters. Race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of next year’s race in instalments. It was announced last week that the 105th edition of the Giro would start in Hungary. Two of the three stages in Hungary are suited to sprinters and RCS Sport has outlined five more stages favorable to them. The hilly stages will be revealed on Tuesday and the high mountain ones on Wednesday. The finale and details of the entire route will be confirmed Thursday.
MILAN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy