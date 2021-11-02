CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden claims historic progress on climate efforts at summit

By JOSH BOAK, ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden argued Tuesday that historic progress on addressing global warming was achieved at the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and expressed optimism for a similar outcome in Washington, where his legislative agenda has been stalled by intra-party disagreements. Speaking in a press...

www.ivpressonline.com

