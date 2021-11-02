CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMU vs. Memphis College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the SMU Mustangs vs. Memphis Tigers college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The No. 23 SMU Mustangs (7-1, 0-0 AAC) are 5.5-point favorites on the road at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium against the Memphis Tigers (4-4, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams feature productive passing games, with the Mustangs ninth in passing yards per game, and the Tigers 18th. The over/under is 70.5.

Odds for SMU vs. Memphis

Over/Under Insights

  • SMU and its opponents have gone over the current 70.5-point total in four of seven games (57.1%) this season.
  • Memphis and its opponents have combined to score more than 70.5 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 74.3, is 3.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.5 fewer than the 70.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Mustangs games this season is 66.1, 4.4 points fewer than Saturday's total of 70.5 .
  • The 61.8 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

  • In SMU's eight games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Mustangs have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • SMU's games this year have hit the over four times in seven opportunities (57.1%).
  • The Mustangs average 42.0 points per game, 12.4 more than the Tigers give up per matchup (29.6).
  • SMU is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 29.6 points.
  • The Mustangs collect 94.3 more yards per game (504.1) than the Tigers give up per outing (409.8).
  • SMU is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team picks up over 409.8 yards.
  • The Mustangs have turned the ball over 11 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (4).
Memphis Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Memphis has two wins against the spread.
  • Memphis has gone over the point total in 42.9% of its opportunities this season (three times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Tigers put up 32.3 points per game, 6.9 more than the Mustangs allow (25.4).
  • When Memphis scores more than 25.4 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Tigers rack up 461.5 yards per game, 53.9 more yards than the 407.6 the Mustangs give up.
  • When Memphis piles up more than 407.6 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, four more turnovers than the Mustangs have forced (11).
Season Stats

IN THIS ARTICLE
