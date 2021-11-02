Minnesota vs. Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) and Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) react after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten) are 14.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Huntington Bank Stadium. The over/under is 44 for the outing.

Odds for Minnesota vs. Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Minnesota's games this season have gone over 44 points five of eight times.

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 44 points in three of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is two points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.8 fewer than the 44 total in this contest.

Golden Gophers games this season feature an average total of 51.5 points, a number 7.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 44-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 51.3 points per game average total in Fighting Illini games this season.

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Minnesota is 5-3-0 this year.

The Golden Gophers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 14.5 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under four times in eight opportunities (50%).

The Golden Gophers put up 5.1 more points per game (28.4) than the Fighting Illini allow (23.3).

Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Golden Gophers average 31.1 fewer yards per game (370) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (401.1).

In games that Minnesota amasses over 401.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Gophers have eight turnovers, four fewer than the Fighting Illini have takeaways (12).

Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Illinois is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Fighting Illini won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in only two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Fighting Illini score 17.6 points per game, comparable to the 18.9 the Golden Gophers surrender.

Illinois is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 18.9 points.

The Fighting Illini rack up 320.9 yards per game, just 17.8 more than the 303.1 the Golden Gophers allow.

When Illinois picks up over 303.1 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Golden Gophers have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats