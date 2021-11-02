Ole Miss vs. Liberty College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Liberty Flames college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Jul 20, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's top offenses meet when the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) bring college football's 12th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the Liberty Flames (7-2), who have the No. 16 scoring offense, on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The Rebels are 9.5-point favorites. The over/under is 67.5.

Odds for Ole Miss vs. Liberty

Over/Under Insights

Ole Miss has combined with its opponents to put up more than 67.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Liberty and its opponents have combined to score more than 67.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to score 76.5 points per game, nine more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 46.4 points per game, 21.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Rebels games this season feature an average total of 74.2 points, a number 6.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.3 PPG average total in Flames games this season is 11.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss Stats and Trends

Ole Miss has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

The Rebels have always covered the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Ole Miss' games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

This year, the Rebels average 21.3 more points per game (39.1) than the Flames give up (17.8).

Ole Miss is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 17.8 points.

The Rebels rack up 231.5 more yards per game (531.5) than the Flames give up per matchup (300).

When Ole Miss picks up over 300 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Rebels have six giveaways this season, while the Flames have 10 takeaways .

Liberty Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Liberty is 5-3-0 this season.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Flames score 8.8 more points per game (37.4) than the Rebels give up (28.6).

Liberty is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 28.6 points.

The Flames collect only 15.7 more yards per game (445.3) than the Rebels give up (429.6).

In games that Liberty amasses more than 429.6 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This season the Flames have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Rebels have takeaways (14).

Season Stats