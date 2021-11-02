UAB vs. Louisiana Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the UAB Blazers vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) falls back during the third quarter of a football game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Uab At Southern Miss

Oddsmakers heavily favor the UAB Blazers (5-3, 0-0 C-USA) when they host the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between C-USA rivals at Protective Stadium. UAB is favored by 13.5 points. The total for this matchup has been set at 49.5 points.

Odds for UAB vs. Louisiana Tech

Over/Under Insights

UAB and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- just two times this year.

In 62.5% of Louisiana Tech's games this season (5/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

Saturday's over/under is 2.2 points lower than the two team's combined 51.7 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 2.7 points lower than the 52.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Blazers and their opponents score an average of 48.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 59.7 points, 10.2 more than the set total in this contest.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

This season, the Blazers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 13.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

This year, the Blazers score 5.9 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Bulldogs surrender (31.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 31.8 points.

The Blazers collect 58.1 fewer yards per game (374.4), than the Bulldogs allow per matchup (432.5).

When UAB piles up more than 432.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Blazers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (14).

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 13.5 points or more.

Louisiana Tech's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Bulldogs score 5.4 more points per game (25.8) than the Blazers surrender (20.4).

Louisiana Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Bulldogs collect 60.2 more yards per game (385) than the Blazers allow (324.8).

In games that Louisiana Tech piles up more than 324.8 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

This season the Bulldogs have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Blazers have takeaways (14).

Season Stats