Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Amari Carter (5) defends Pittsburgh Panthers running back Vincent Davis (22) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is favored by 21 points. The game has an over/under of 64 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total six times in eight opportunities (75%).

The Panthers put up 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (33.3).

Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (472.5).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 472.5 yards.

The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook .

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Duke's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Blue Devils score just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers give up (21.9).

When Duke scores more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils rack up 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up (340.1).

When Duke picks up more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats