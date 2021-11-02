CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Duke Blue Devils college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes safety Amari Carter (5) defends Pittsburgh Panthers running back Vincent Davis (22) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-2, 0-0 ACC) when they visit the Duke Blue Devils (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between ACC rivals at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Pittsburgh is favored by 21 points. The game has an over/under of 64 points.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in five of eight games this season.
  • Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 68.4, is 4.4 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 55.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.8 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
  • Panthers games have an average total of 55.6 points this season, 8.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.3 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

  • Pittsburgh has six wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • The Panthers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 21 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total six times in eight opportunities (75%).
  • The Panthers put up 43.9 points per game, 10.6 more than the Blue Devils allow per matchup (33.3).
  • Pittsburgh is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 33.3 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 56.6 more yards per game (529.1) than the Blue Devils give up per matchup (472.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses more than 472.5 yards.
  • The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Blue Devils have 11 takeaways .
Duke Stats and Trends

  • Duke is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • Duke's games this year have gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Blue Devils score just 2.6 more points per game (24.5) than the Panthers give up (21.9).
  • When Duke scores more than 21.9 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils rack up 112.5 more yards per game (452.6) than the Panthers give up (340.1).
  • When Duke picks up more than 340.1 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Blue Devils have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Season Stats

