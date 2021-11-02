CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476QJz_0cjoFqh100

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas State Bobcats vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; San Marcos, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) runs the ball against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Bobcat Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is favored by 3.5 points. The total has been set at 59 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

View the original article to see embedded media.

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of eight games this season.
  • UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 13.8 points fewer than the 72.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Bobcats games have an average total of 57.6 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 53.6 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

  • Texas State has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Texas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bobcats rack up 15.6 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Warhawks surrender (37.5).
  • The Bobcats average 120 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the Warhawks allow per outing (457.8).
  • The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas State at SISportsbook .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

  • UL Monroe has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Warhawks have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • UL Monroe has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Warhawks average 22.3 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Bobcats give up (35.3).
  • The Warhawks average 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow (423.9).
  • The Warhawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Coach Reportedly Fired Thursday Morning

A college football head coach has reportedly been fired on Thursday morning, according to multiple college football insiders. According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Fox Sports, Akron has fired head coach Tom Arth, who was in his third season leading the program. Arth, 40, had been the program’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Marcos, TX
San Marcos, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
San Marcos, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
San Marcos, TX
Football
andthevalleyshook.com

Playing Dirty: Alabama

Saturday night LSU is going to get their ass kick- uh, I mean play Alabama in football. Here from our friends at Roll Bama Roll is Brent Taylor to give us a scoop on the second-ranked Tide. Huh that’s weird. 1. Wait Bama already has a loss? What the hell?...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Monroe College#Baylor Bears#Usa Today Sports#American Football#The Texas State Bobcats#Ul Monroe Warhawks#Texas State Stats
tigernet.com

Spencer Rattler to Clemson

Even with his struggles at Oklahoma, I assume he'd still be an upgrade at the QB position for Clemson. Ole Miss maybe? I am not sure he would want our offense. I might want to use the TE over the middle. CU Guru [1324]. TigerPulse: 96%. Posts: 1765. Joined: 11/11/02.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Purdue pulled off the most ridiculous trick play against Michigan State

The Purdue Boilermakers bolstered their upset bid against Michigan State on Saturday with one of the wilder trick plays you’ll see. Leading 14-7 in the second quarter, Purdue went deep into the playbook and went with a double lateral screen pass to wide receiver Jackson Anthrop. To say it was complex and required perfect timing to work would be an understatement. Not only did it work, but it turned into a 39-yard touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Big Lead

Arizona State Radio Broadcaster Jordan Simone Fired After Criticizing Herm Edwards on a Podcast

Four years into the Herm Edwards era at Arizona State and the Sun Devils have not turned into a national power. Sitting at 5-3 this season, the program is 22-16 during Edwards' tenure. Earlier this week ASU broadcaster and former player Jordan Simone appeared on the Speak of the Devils podcast and criticized Edwards, saying it just wasn't working and that the players were being "coached so poorly." Simone was fired the next day.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

The streak is over!

For the first time in over two years, Arizona football was able to experience a win with a victory over California on Saturday. “It’s hard to describe,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “First of all, there’s so much love in that locker room. They’e so excited. They were surrounding each other and dancing and cheering. They were so happy for each other. You felt so much love between them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy