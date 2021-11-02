Texas State vs. UL Monroe College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Texas State Bobcats vs. UL Monroe Warhawks college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Sep 4, 2021; San Marcos, Texas, USA; Texas State Bobcats running back Jahmyl Jeter (28) runs the ball against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Bobcat Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Texas State Bobcats (2-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) the edge when they host the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State is favored by 3.5 points. The total has been set at 59 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Texas State vs. UL Monroe

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 59-point total in four of eight games this season.

UL Monroe and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in five of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.2, is 14.8 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points fewer than the 72.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Bobcats games have an average total of 57.6 points this season, 1.4 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.6 PPG average total in Warhawks games this season is 5.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Texas State's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Bobcats rack up 15.6 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Warhawks surrender (37.5).

The Bobcats average 120 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the Warhawks allow per outing (457.8).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas State at SISportsbook .

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

UL Monroe has played eight games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Warhawks have an against-the-spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

UL Monroe has hit the over in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times in eight games with a set point total).

The Warhawks average 22.3 points per game, 13.0 fewer than the Bobcats give up (35.3).

The Warhawks average 111.3 fewer yards per game (312.6) than the Bobcats allow (423.9).

The Warhawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bobcats have 11 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats