North Carolina vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs (11) carries in the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (4-4, 0-0 ACC) are only 2.5-point favorites at home at Kenan Memorial Stadium against the No. 10 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021. Both teams have high-powered offenses, with the Tar Heels 22nd in points per game, and the Demon Deacons fifth. The over/under is set at 76.5 points for the contest.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

  • North Carolina's games this season have gone over 76.5 points three of eight times.
  • Wake Forest's games have gone over 76.5 points in two opportunities this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 79.9, is 3.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 54.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 21.8 fewer than the 76.5 total in this contest.
  • Tar Heels games have an average total of 65.8 points this season, 10.7 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 62.9 PPG average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 13.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

  • North Carolina is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Tar Heels have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
  • North Carolina's games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Tar Heels average 12.6 more points per game (36.5) than the Demon Deacons give up (23.9).
  • North Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.9 points.
  • The Tar Heels collect 60.8 more yards per game (482.9) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (422.1).
  • North Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team picks up over 422.1 yards.
  • This year, the Tar Heels have 11 turnovers, six fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (17).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends

  • Against the spread, Wake Forest is 5-3-0 this year.
  • The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Demon Deacons score 12.6 more points per game (43.4) than the Tar Heels surrender (30.8).
  • When Wake Forest puts up more than 30.8 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons average 98.5 more yards per game (495.5) than the Tar Heels allow per matchup (397.0).
  • Wake Forest is 4-3 against the spread and 7-0 overall when the team totals over 397.0 yards.
  • The Demon Deacons have seven giveaways this season, while the Tar Heels have 10 takeaways .
Season Stats

Sports
