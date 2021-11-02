Kansas State vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. Kansas Jayhawks college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 23, 2021; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats head coach Christmas Kleiman visits with Big 12 field judge Rich Almeroth and line judge Mark Estermyer before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas State Wildcats (5-3, 0-0 Big 12) and the Kansas Jayhawks (1-7, 0-0 Big 12) square off with the Governor's Cup up for grabs on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at David Booth Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats are heavily favored by 24 points in the game. The contest's over/under is 56.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter .

Odds for Kansas State vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have combined for 56 points -- this matchup's point total -- just once this year.

In 71.4% of Kansas' games this season (5/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.3, is 12.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 66.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 10.8 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.

Wildcats games have an average total of 53.7 points this season, 2.3 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 57.9 points per game average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Kansas State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 27.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer than the Jayhawks allow per contest (43.8).

The Wildcats collect 116.5 fewer yards per game (363.6) than the Jayhawks allow per matchup (480.1).

This year, the Wildcats have turned the ball over 12 times, four more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (8).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Kansas State at SISportsbook .

Kansas Stats and Trends

So far this year Kansas has one win against the spread.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 24 points or more (in four chances).

Kansas has hit the over in 71.4% of its opportunities this season (five times over seven games with a set point total).

This year the Jayhawks score 7.2 fewer points per game (15.8) than the Wildcats give up (23.0).

The Jayhawks collect 38.2 fewer yards per game (310.4) than the Wildcats give up per contest (348.6).

Kansas is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team totals more than 348.6 yards.

The Jayhawks have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats