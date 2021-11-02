Miami vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 30, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (left) and Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz (right) shake hands after the game at Heinz Field. Miami won 38-34. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers heavily favor the Miami Hurricanes (4-4, 0-0 ACC) when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-5, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in a matchup between ACC foes at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 10.5 points. The over/under is 64 for this game.

Odds for Miami vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in three of eight games this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 59 points per game, five fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 58.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's total of 64 .

The 64 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 58.3 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 10.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Miami has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (four times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Hurricanes put up 4.4 more points per game (32.9) than the Yellow Jackets give up (28.5).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 28.5 points.

The Hurricanes average 440.4 yards per game, just 12.6 more than the 427.8 the Yellow Jackets give up per matchup.

Miami is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 427.8 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over 11 times this season, two more turnovers than the Yellow Jackets have forced (9).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Georgia Tech is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 10.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech's games this year have hit the over on four of eight set point totals (50%).

This season the Yellow Jackets put up just two fewer points per game (28.5) than the Hurricanes allow (30.5).

Georgia Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average only 4.2 more yards per game (419) than the Hurricanes give up (414.8).

In games that Georgia Tech amasses more than 414.8 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over nine times this season, two more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (7).

Season Stats