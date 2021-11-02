CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

By Data Skrive
 4 days ago

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the East Carolina Pirates vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) hands off to wide receiver Jsi Hatfield (88) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) are 15.5-point favorites when they host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The point total is 54.5 for the contest.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

  • East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.
  • In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 62.4 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

  • East Carolina is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more.
  • East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).
  • The Pirates rack up 28.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Owls allow per contest (35.8).
  • When East Carolina scores more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Pirates average 425.4 yards per game, 42.6 more yards than the 382.8 the Owls allow per contest.
  • In games that East Carolina picks up over 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Owls have forced (9).
Temple Stats and Trends

  • Thus far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.
  • The Owls have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.
  • Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).
  • The Owls rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates allow (26.6).
  • Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.6 points.
  • The Owls collect 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).
  • The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .
Season Stats

