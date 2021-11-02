East Carolina vs. Temple College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Check out odds, insights and more in our betting preview for the East Carolina Pirates vs. Temple Owls college football matchup on November 6, 2021.

Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; East Carolina Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) hands off to wide receiver Jsi Hatfield (88) during the second half at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 0-0 AAC) are 15.5-point favorites when they host the Temple Owls (3-5, 0-0 AAC) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The point total is 54.5 for the contest.

Odds for East Carolina vs. Temple

Over/Under Insights

East Carolina and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of eight games (50%) this season.

In 57.1% of Temple's games this season (4/7), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 54.5.

The two teams combine to score 48.9 points per game, 5.6 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 62.4 points per game, 7.9 more than this contest's over/under.

The Pirates and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 4.9 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Owls have averaged a total of 54.4 points, 0.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina is 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Pirates have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have hit the over on two of eight set point totals (25%).

The Pirates rack up 28.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Owls allow per contest (35.8).

When East Carolina scores more than 35.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Pirates average 425.4 yards per game, 42.6 more yards than the 382.8 the Owls allow per contest.

In games that East Carolina picks up over 382.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Pirates have turned the ball over 16 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Owls have forced (9).

Temple Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Temple has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have been underdogs by 15.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Temple has eclipsed the over/under in 57.1% of its opportunities this year (four times over seven games with a set point total).

The Owls rack up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Pirates allow (26.6).

Temple is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 26.6 points.

The Owls collect 103.5 fewer yards per game (321.6) than the Pirates allow (425.1).

The Owls have 14 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 18 takeaways .

Season Stats