North Texas vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

The North Texas Mean Green (2-6, 0-0 C-USA) are favored by 4.5 points when they go on the road to play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-0 C-USA) in C-USA action on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The contest's over/under is set at 48.

Odds for North Texas vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in four of seven games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 48 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.5, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.9 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 14.9 more than the 48 total in this contest.

The Mean Green and their opponents have scored an average of 64.2 points per game in 2021, 16.2 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.1 PPG average total in Golden Eagles games this season is 1.1 points more than this game's over/under.

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas has four wins against the spread in eight games this season.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over on two of seven set point totals (28.6%).

The Mean Green rack up 5.4 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (29.3).

When North Texas scores more than 29.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Mean Green rack up 64.4 more yards per game (407.3) than the Golden Eagles allow per matchup (342.9).

In games that North Texas churns out over 342.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

The Mean Green have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Golden Eagles have forced (11).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

So far this year Southern Miss has one win against the spread.

The Golden Eagles have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4.5 points or more in four chances.

Southern Miss' games this year have hit the over one time in eight opportunities (12.5%).

The Golden Eagles average 20 fewer points per game (13.6) than the Mean Green allow (33.6).

The Golden Eagles rack up 159.6 fewer yards per game (254.9) than the Mean Green allow (414.5).

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over 20 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Mean Green have forced (11).

Season Stats